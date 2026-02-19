How The Very Rare Saturn-Neptune Alignment At Aries Point Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting On February 20

A very rare Saturn-Neptune alignment takes place at the powerful Aries point on February 20, 2026, which has a profound effect on each zodiac sign. Any planets that touch the Aries point initiate a new cycle for that planet.

The Aries point, or 0 degrees 0 minutes Aries, is where astrologers pinpoint the zodiac’s starting point. So, on February 20, Saturn and Neptune both begin a new cycle, and their conjunction also affects the next 36 years of their cycle of aspects as well. As these are two slower-moving planets, their effects will be huge. Both planets affect cultural and political undercurrents, and Neptune also has some affinities with religion and spirituality.

Arriving together at the Aries point, Saturn and Neptune combine discipline and organizational abilities with bliss and divine connection. The focus is on Aries matters, such as desire, independence, decisiveness, and self-determination. On the minus side, negativity and pessimism accompany Saturn. Ungroundedness and evasion of responsibilities come with Neptune. Aries can be impulsive, thin-skinned, and selfish.

Aries

Seeing this unfold in your sign, Aries, be prepared for major pressures over the next several months. Saturn will probably make you feel a bit more constrained in your attitudes and actions, while Neptune will no doubt kindle some of your dreams. Watch out for negative self-talk as well as its opposite, believing you’re more capable than you really are.

Taurus

This conjunction activates your 12th house, Taurus, so you might not even feel like it’s operating. At other times, things surface all of a sudden, even though it’s been a long time coming, hidden from view. Saturn’s harshness can provide a rude awakening as to the true place of charity and philanthropy in your life, while Neptune can bring a sense that things are elusive to the grasp. Starting on February 20, it's a good time to do good works for others.

Gemini

Gemini, your 11th house of future visions and friends/groups gets this powerful energy. You feel a spiritual challenge with this conjunction in this house, perhaps through setting up milestones for future goals or through interactions with important friends or a strong group association. A new chapter starts on February 20, so let the energy wash over you as you get your bearings.

Cancer

Career matters and reputation take the brunt of this powerful energy, Cancer. Be on the lookout for people and situations that herald a new direction. The pivot might arrive with some difficulty, since Saturn usually brings some frustration or hardship. If Neptune fogs things up, meditation will assist. Whatever else, consider the theme of reset.

Leo

Your philosophy and spiritual beliefs undergo a major reset starting on February 20, Leo. Saturn and Neptune initiate a new awareness of how the universe operates. This brings new responsibilities and hopefully, an accompanying kindling of faith to carry you through. This conjunction also works in a paradox to create structure out of formlessness and chaos, yet this is the essence of where spirit lives. Get inventive!

Virgo

Virgo, starting on February 20, you get to undergo some major shifts in more hidden areas, such as death and transformation, joint resources, and investments. With the conjunction happening in Aries, it is necessary to remember to consider your own desires and needs. You might need to stand up for yourself more in an intimate relationship. Some ideas about yourself may need to be transformed into something more relevant to the present moment.

Libra

Born under the sign of the Scales, you will no doubt experience some important and instinctual insights about your position in your own relationships with other people. You tend to be the one who gives of yourself, but with Saturn and Neptune in Aries, you will be called upon to give some mercy and benefit to yourself first. Be sure you’re with the people who love you enough to watch you grow up in front of them. Otherwise, they’ve got to go while you change.

Scorpio

Your daily work and your health are tested with this transit, Scorpio. You should definitely pay greater attention to your blood health as well as your head’s physical well-being, including your mental health. Starting on February 20, observe your demeanor at work and be ready to act should you begin to realize that what you’re doing is not aligning with your self-vision. Bring your magic into the situation and change it for the better.

Sagittarius

I hate to encourage Archers to take gambles, because your sign doesn’t need a big push there. But with the conjunction happening in your fifth house of fun and games on February 20, you could see your whole life change with taking a risk. Whether that is a trip out of town, a turn at the local bingo game, or investment, it’s up to you. This transit can also signal a shift in romance, your relationship with children, and your creativity, so dream big.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Saturn and Neptune are likely to call your focus toward your family life and relationships with parents and children alike. Sometimes a Saturn transit in the fourth house can point to moving house or a radical reorientation to what brings you domestic comfort. Neptune reveals a need to bring spiritual awareness to this area as well.

Aquarius

Aquarius, a potent need to go back to educational basics can arise with this third house placement of the conjunction. On February 20, you experience a reset with regard to communication, neighborly relationships, and sibling issues, as well as with learning/teaching. You could become a different kind of neighbor or brother/sister as this cycle begins.

Pisces

Pisces, on February 20, something shifts in their relationship to money and self-worth with this transit. Given that Neptune is one of your rulers, you might even imagine a new way of working with money (or even a new currency) and put it into play. Aligning imagination with discipline is the real challenge for you, along with creating a makeshift self-image that can work with the current energies and direct Pisces non-duality in a productive direction.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.