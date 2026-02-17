The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, February 18 Has A Special Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, February 18, 2026. A big day is here. The Sun enters Pisces, beginning a new solar season. The Moon entered Pisces yesterday.

With both the Sun and Moon in the sign of the fish, we grow increasingly aware of the subconscious realm. Dreams are vivid. Intuition heightens. There's much more to know that remains hidden behind the veil, yet you can perceive it. The collective tarot card for everyone on Wednesday is the Moon, symbolizing dreams and what's illusive.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, February 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Magician

Aries, your daily tarot card, The Magician, symbolizes the manifestation of a vision you have for your life. On February 18, you start to live your life for the future rather than the past.

Today, pay special attention to your intuition, which speaks to your heart as a guide. Little nudges help direct your path to give you insight into what to do next.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil

The Devil tarot card represents temptations that come back into your life and sabotage the effort you're making to be a better person.

On February 18, cut back on one habit you know to be a precursor to a situation you don't want to be in. If you stop yourself before you even start, you are ahead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

On February 18, the Strength tarot card encourages you to act courageously and fearlessly. The things you question about yourself that bother you or make you feel small actually are the same character traits revealing your true character.

Trust that what comes against you is not there to harm you at all, but to show you how resilient and capable you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

You are here to build, Cancer. The Empress tarot card is about nurture and growth from creative activities. On February 18, do something that fortifies your understanding of who you are as a human who is loving and kind.

Garden or draw. Doodle at your desk for a moment when on hold. Give a gift to someone you care about. Bring out the softer side of your heart and allow yourself to relax into it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The Lovers

When something is right, you'll know, Leo. And when it's not, you'll feel confused. The Lovers tarot card on February 18 reflects decisions in the name of love.

If your heart isn't into it, let that cue you into what you want. You don't have to think too much about it. Just observe how you feel.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Fool

The Fool tarot card highlights your pure potential, Virgo. On February 18, when you're about to do something divinely spiritual, it's incredible how many blocks can come up to try and stop you.

You have to navigate the naysayers and work through all the objections. Instead of feeling overwhelmed or questioning if you ought to continue, remain steadfast and be true to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: The Star

The Star tarot card encourages you to tap into your intuitive energy. There are a few ways to do so on February 18, and it starts with self-trust.

Believe in the possibility and find reasons to hope. There are signs everywhere and all around you that help you to see why happiness and feeling fulfilled aren't a pipe dream.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune

Scorpio, luck is all around you on February 18. Your tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune, reminds you to see how fate brings things together when the timing is right.

Life is cyclical, and things come around again and again. Don't allow yourself to feel despair just because today's on a down note. Tomorrow, life looks up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor

Sagittarius, the Emperor, represents structure and leadership. On February 18, the door opens to growth that sets you in a powerful position.

You learn to trust the process, even during moments when you question your ability to take charge or do what others expect of you. You discover, through each encounter, how you rise to the occasion, and nothing can stop you from continuing to improve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man

Your daily tarot card, The Hanged Man, indicates a much-needed pause. You are putting something on hold, Capricorn.

Starting on February 18, you decide to wait for someone you love to catch up with you emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. You know that being patient shows how much you care, and also reveals that your intentions are pure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The World

Aquarius, you're at this special place in time where you finally finish a project or task and feel a strong sense of accomplishment. On February 18, The World highlights the accomplishment of a goal or the attainment of a major milestone.

Internally, it can be hard to find it in your heart to let go since work has become a part of your identity. Yet the bittersweetness of closure helps you surrender to a healthy, timely goodbye.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

Each day is an invitation to have a spiritual experience that connects you with the universe. The Moon tarot card represents a call to your inner voice, so that when you hear it during meditation, you pay attention.

You can hear a special message or a nudge to help a person in need. You want to remain emotionally open and sensitive so that your soul is responsive when the moment comes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.