3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On February 18, 2026

On February 18, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. The Pisces Moon aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, and it's our lucky day.

What we didn't think would ever happen to us actually happens, and it's all good! These astrological signs walk away from this day with more in their hearts and possibly in their pockets than ever expected. We really are in luck during this transit.

This Moon-Jupiter alignment promotes the balancing of karma, so if we worked hard, then guess what? Our hard work pays off big time! It's all happening right now. We are attracting luck and fortune in unexpected but incredible ways.

1. Taurus

Let's talk finances, Taurus. It's one of your favorite topics, especially if you just so happen to be in the middle of a financial windfall. In that case, it's definitely your favorite topic. Lucky for you, that is exactly what is taking place during this amazing astrological transiton February 18.

Yes, we're talking about a windfall. It might not be a lottery win, but who knows? Right now, you are attracting luck and good fortune, Taurus. So, it's time to accept that you are not exempt from a major win. In fact, this win could happen on this very day, when the Pisces Moon aligns with Jupiter in Cancer. Once again, who knows?

2. Libra

On February 18, expect to see your partnership or romantic relationship get a whole lot better, Libra. It's as if one of you decides that something needs to be cleared up, and bam! It's done.

You may not have thought it would be so easy, and yet, this is how your luck and good fortune manifest. When the Pisces Moon aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, communication becomes easy, as does expressing affection to your partner.

Maybe that's all it took, Libra. You and your person simply needed to get down off your high horses and get real with each other. What a difference a day can make! February 18 turns your relationship around for the better.

3. Pisces

February 18 marks the start of your season, Pisces. The Sun and the Moon are both in your sign, and this brings you guidance that you take and make good on.

You've been avoiding listening to others, thinking that you're the one who is right. However, it's time for you to leave your ego by the door and take in some of the good advice that's being given to you. This is how luck and good fortune manifest for you on this day.

When the Pisces Moon aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, someone says something to you that, at first, you ward off. Then, you really listen closely to what they're saying, and BOOM! You get an instantly helpful realization. You've got this, Pisces! This is your season, and luck is on your side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.