Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of February 16 - 22, 2026

After the week of February 16 to 22, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. The biggest astrological event this week is the solar eclipse in Aquarius on February 17.

Eclipses often bring something unexpected, and this one is no exception, especially as Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, a very unpredictable planet. For many, this eclipse serves as a reset. Anything that has outlived its purpose falls by the wayside, as we discover new ways of doing things.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, February 18, the Sun enters Pisces. During this water sign's season, expect to be more in touch with your emotions and dreams. This is a time to trust your intuition and go with the flow, as Pisces energy moves at its own pace.

At the end of the week, Venus trines Jupiter. This is a very pleasant transit, highlighting relationships and social activities. Since it only occurs a few times a year, it is worth enjoying. Although this week begins on an unpredictable note, for these three zodiac signs, life is about to get so much better.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The powerful solar eclipse in Aquarius rises on February 17. You may experience career pressures, unexpected changes, and friction in important relationships. It is important to take care of yourself and get plenty of rest, as you may feel overwhelmed or exhausted.

You are not always the most flexible person, Taurus, and in many cases, this serves you well. However, this week, you need to make changes when necessary to adapt to unexpected situations. This may begin as early as Monday, so be prepared for surprises.

If a problem arises, know that placing blame only intensifies the situation. It is best to come up with a strategy rather than pointing fingers. Avoid making important decisions or rash moves that you might regret. Eclipses, especially this one, amplify emotions and create hectic energy, so go with the flow and adapt as much as possible. If you do, life gets so much better.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The powerful eclipse in your sign serves as a reset and shows you what you would be better off letting go of. This can include relationships, your home or living space, or something else entirely. Restlessness and indecisiveness may arise, and you could experience tension in significant relationships.

This is essentially a yearlong reset, and it is time to focus on what you truly want to hold onto. When change occurs, it is better to embrace it rather than fight it, because it is going to happen in some form anyway.

Advertisement

You may realize that certain aspects of your life have become outdated. If so, let them go gently while acknowledging the purpose they once served. Manage your stress and get plenty of rest. If someone tries to argue, avoid reacting rashly and remain calm. Know that this too shall pass, and life is about to get so much better.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, the powerful solar eclipse in Aquarius has you considering a new living situation or making a significant life change. Issues involving your home, family members, or someone important in your life may arise.

It is important to stay calm, as you may need to help a friend or family member or resolve a problem at home. While you are naturally intense, now is not the time to push that intensity onto others or insist on doing things your way if there is opposition. It is better to approach any issue with flexibility and consider all sides of the situation.

Avoid sudden or rash decisions that you may regret. Give yourself or others space and focus on your own inner restructuring over the next several years. Self-care is essential as well. Once you make it through this week, your life is going to get so much better.

Advertisement

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.