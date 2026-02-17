3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After February 18, 2026

After February 18, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. It's nice to feel special, and this is definitely one of our better days so far.

Here we are in the middle of February, and we find ourselves moving quickly into the pace of the year. Things are going well for us, and we're not getting bogged down by social media or politics. Nowadays, that's a big feat.

By pursuing our dreams, we create for ourselves a beautiful space to feel special and alive. We are the universe's favorite people on this day because we treasure what we have. We know now that we have so much to look forward to.

1. Taurus

During this favorable transit, Moon trine Jupiter, people come to your aid, whether you ask for help or not. The universe speaks to you through friends and companions on Wednesday, Taurus. You may even find that the love of animals and pets plays an important role in how you feel favored during this time. You're someone's home and comfort, and in turn, you feel special because of it.

Opportunities arrive very easily during this Moon-Jupiter alignment on February 18. This, for you, alleviates any present struggles. Aligning yourself with meaningful connections puts you on your own map. You are someone else's destination, Taurus. You have so much to look forward to, including a whole lot of love.

2. Libra

On February 18, you feel like you're the universe's favorite person because everyone seems to love you. You didn't have to do a thing, either, Libra. Love just flows your way naturally. Of course, you're not running away from this feeling. In fact, it inspires you to turn on the charm, which is no big deal for you, as that, too, comes naturally.

You are happy and grateful to have a day like this, Libra, as life isn't always this kind or easy. But when it is, you're there, shining like a true star. Moon trine Jupiter proves that you have so much to look forward to.

3. Pisces

Right now, you are deeply in touch with the spiritual, Pisces. It's the first day of your season, and you're feeling both intuitive and a little spacey. This kind of headiness is your happy place, so enjoy being the weirdo who is tapped into the universal vibe.

You feel special and happy about it all. On February 18, the idea that nothing can get you down feels like a true superpower. You look around you, and you know that you can handle whatever comes your way.

When the Moon trines Jupiter, you get a bit of peace and some space to simply be yourself. Your timing is spot on, and you're the one who gets to call the shots on what you do during this time. Freedom is calling, and you are happy to answer. You have so much to look forward to, Pisces, especially with the Sun now in your sign.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.