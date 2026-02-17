4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, February 18

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on February 18, 2026. The Moon conjuncts Venus and the North Node on Wednesday, while opposing the South Node.

I you've been toting around past memories and emotional baggage, it's time to release them. The North Node is about your career and the moments when you align with your destiny. You have a purpose and it's the reason why you're here. So when Venus in Pisces connects with the Node of Fate while also looking at the South Node, the sign of your past, it's sending a clear message that it's now time for you to focus on the present.

Being in the present requires you to dive into what you are here to do. To build abundance and truly attract your luck, it's time to make a decision. There's no more waiting or wondering.

You have to choose the path you want to be on. It's a beautiful, glamorous path, and Venus, represents it. She brings you love, beauty, abundance, and property. You can have everything you desire. For four zodiac signs, all they need to do is set their sights on above.

1. Libra

Libra, as a sign ruled by Venus, February 18 becomes a special day for you. Venus, conjunct the North Node in Pisces, invites you to explore how you live life each day. You'll identify areas where you waste time and energy.

You have good reasons for it, of course. Your friends need you and sometimes you want to help out at work. You put your own needs aside for the right reasons, but it disrupts your schedule. Sometimes it costs you money and puts you in a bad financial position.

On Wednesday though you take a good look at how you do life and pull back. You realize that it's better to protect your time and energy first, and then give to others. It's not stingy, setting priorities is a high-value signal that tells the universe you're ready for what it can offer. By positioning yourself to align with what's in your heart, everything else falls into place, and luck can land in your lap easily.

2. Capricorn

Your zodiac sign is associated with the North Node, so when Venus, the planet that rules money, connects with it, fated events start to occur. Pisces reveals the liars and what's foggy or unclear in your life. You can rule out what's good to do and avoid what takes you down a wasteful rabbit hole.

Instead, you focus on what you do best: work, and less on what you prefer to avoid: small talk. You find it much easier to maximize your interests. When you're in your zone, you create results that bring rewards and recognition. Today, you make that happen.

3. Cancer

You attract an abundance of memories on Wednesday. Cancer, when your ruling planet, the Moon, joins Venus and the North Node in Pisces, it stirs wanderlust in your heart. You often dream about what life would be like if you made bolder moves.

You love the idea of adventure. On February 18, you are willing to adapt an open mind. Even if you stay local, you want to see things from a broad perspective.

Sometimes, missing out on luck comes down to a lack of knowledge. You've talked yourself out of past opportunities due to fear. But now it's clear to you that learning is the path to vast experience. You rack them up quickly and let them imprint on your soul. You're lucky now, and you're an abundance magnet starting today. Finally!

4. Taurus

On February 18, dear Taurus, you attract abundance through your partnerships. You're done romanticizing the work you do. Instead, you see how digging in your heels and being a steady worker make results.

People who help others often feel taken advantage of. You sense this and want to be different. You work alongside others and show them respect by how you honor the relationship. That is how karma works. The good you put out into the world on Wednesday brings you an excellent return. Lucky you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.