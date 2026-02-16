Your Daily Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 17: An Aquarius Solar Eclipse Changes Everything

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The New Moon solar eclipse in Aquarius peaks today, the first in a series of six eclipses on the Leo and Aquarius axis, which lasts through 2028. A new eclipse cycle brings a new set of lessons that approach your fate. A New Moon sets intentions for your life calling, while a solar eclipse can trigger shocking or unexpected life events. Today's solar eclipse directs you onto a path you would have never expected, so while you can set intentions, make sure you’re open to whatever the future holds. Aquarius is a free-spirited, rebellious sign, while the lessons of Leo represent no longer caring what others think about the choices you make in your love life. Stay ready for love and open to what arises, trusting that the universe always knows best.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 17, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open yourself to new connections, Aries. The New Moon solar eclipse on February 17 brings a shocking change in who you surround yourself with and an unexpected new connection.

This energy is all about helping you wake up to the kind of person who is genuinely aligned with you, rather than letting your inner wounds draw similar romantic cycles. Be sure you are open to who comes into your life. Face any expected moments with trust, and remember that you never have to talk someone into loving you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While you can easily achieve success in your romantic life, Taurus, that isn’t the same as fulfillment. Instead of tying your self-worth to a relationship, recognize that you must approach love differently.

On Tuesday, you have a chance to do what is right for you and no longer let the opinions of others dictate your romantic choices. You make a surprise declaration during the February 17 New Moon and Solar Eclipse energy, but it’s a divine reset for what is to come.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let fear guide your choices, Gemini. The New Moon and solar eclipse occur in your house of luck on February 17. This energy is responsible for an unexpected chain of events that pulls you from the plans that you’ve made for yourself.

Make sure you’re not letting fear hold you back. Be sure that you’re observing what is arising and not resisting what is meant for you. You're manifesting a sudden offer of romance, travel, or a chance to take your life in a completely new direction.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The only thing that you can control is your own choices, Cancer. Aquarius governs your house of intimacy, power, money, and rebirth. This lunar cycle brings a great deal of change to your life, but you must make sure you focus on yourself.

Instead of trying to figure out how to change a partner or get them to agree to your vision for the future, let yourself simply observe them. Focus on yourself on February 17, and on the decisions that align with you; trust that it’s time to start a completely new chapter in your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything happens for a reason, dear Leo. You are just beginning an important phase in your romantic life as the eclipse cycle begins in Aquarius and Leo on February 17. With the North Node soon shifting into Aquarius, you have the potential to meet your forever love.

However, with the South Node in your zodiac sign, you must make sure you’re taking the opportunities for healing your inner wounds. Any relationship you enter into should look drastically different than your past. On Tuesday, challenge yourself to do better, and let love be what it has always meant to be.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to predict the future in order to be able to enjoy it, Virgo. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius on February 17 bring changes that you never saw coming to the part of your life that governs how you care for yourself and the type of person you are attracted to.

With this energy on Tuesday, you have greater freedom to follow your own heart by trusting your intuition deeply. As long as you stay focused on what feels right for you, you attract the love that is right for you as well.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Follow your own path, Libra. Aquarius energy governs your house of marriage, romance, family, and what brings you the greatest joy in your life. With the New Moon and solar eclipse occurring in this air sign on February 17, you may be in for a shock, but everything that happens is occurring for your greatest good.

Follow your own path and make up your own rules on Tuesday. There is no perfect formula for love, but there is freedom in figuring out what truly aligns with your needs. Let yourself love in the way that feels natural to you, instead of thinking it can only look one way.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your relationship should never hold you back, Scorpio. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Aquarius rise in your sector of relationships, home, and family on February 17. This is the area of your life where you experience a sudden turn of events.

While it may not feel like what occurs on Tuesday is what you want, it is part of a new chapter meant to free you from what is holding you back. You’re choosing freedom even if it comes with uncertainty about the future, as this is the only way to truly reach your destiny.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Wake up to the truth, Sagittarius. Themes of communication heighten with the New Moon and Solar Eclipse on February 17. Unexpected news comes to you or puts you in the position of delivering it to someone in your life.

You are honoring and speaking the truth on Tuesday, though nothing else is tolerated in this eclipse cycle. Your truth isn’t something to hide from or try to conceal. Instead, this part of you helps you lead a fulfilling life so that you attract the love meant for you.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is the life you’ve always deserved, Capricorn. On February 7, the New Moon solar eclipse in Aquarius occurs in your house of self-worth and what you personally value. You embrace the life and relationship you’ve deserved, knowing you are worthy of them.

You receive an offer on Tuesday that feels too good to be true. However, it’s important that you lean into what you deserve. Only you heal any wounds of lack or not being good enough, and this is your chance to know that you have always deserved more.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You won’t be the same after this, sweet Aquarius. Although the North Node isn’t officially in Aquarius as of yet, you are beginning a massive phase of personal growth.

The North Node edges you closer toward the person you are destined to be. However, with the incoming South Node in Leo, that also means you may be tested in your romantic life.

Be sure to give yourself your time and energy on February 17, as that helps you attract someone who is genuinely part of your future. Focus on your growth, and what is meant for you arrives.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your intuition is rarely wrong, Pisces. The eclipse cycle in Aquarius and Leo is all about you tapping into your intuition and spiritual guides. This serves as a respite and welcome energy after seeing so much energy congregated in Pisces over the last few years.

Create moments of solitude, reflection, and spiritual connection with this New Moon and eclipse on February 17. Trust that you are protected by the universe and that the love you dream of does exist.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.