4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On February 17, 2026

Four zodiac signs sre attracting abundance and luck on February 17, 2026. On Tuesday, several astrological events impact your life in a powerful way.

The Sun conjuncts the Moon in Aquarius, marking the new lunar cycle. There's also a solar eclipse just before the Moon enters Pisces. The Chinese Lunar New Year begins, and Venus, the planet that rules money, property, beauty, and love, conjuncts the North Node in Pisces.

Whenever the Lunar Nodes are activated, fated events occur in your life. The same is true during Lunar or solar eclipses, but these events take months to actualize in a way that you see and feel. With the Moon entering Pisces, it signals confusion and a time to think spiritually.

The season of manifesting by how you feel, think and act is now open, and it's time to attract what you want into your life. These astrological signs embrace the energy available today and use it to attract some significant abundance and luck into their lives.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, even though the solar eclipse takes place in your zodiac sign, it's the energy of Venus conjunct the North Node that brings you luck and abundance. Your finances invite you to become incredibly creative and think outside the box. Some of your concerns about artificial intelligence require future planning.

The eclipse in your sign provides you with a dose of eagerness, so you view these changes with optimism. You attract luck by staying proactive. You don't want to sleep on opportunities to learn new tools or to embrace an innovation that promises to make you money. Instead, pursue them and look for them.

They are ready to manifest in your life starting on February 17. One way to signal that you're ready for luck to enter your life is to create a money jar and place a fresh dollar bill in it. Write down one idea and add it to the jar to set your intention.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

A conversation on February 17 opens the door to an unexpected but welcome opportunity. Capricorn, you're ready to explore a new deal, either through verbal or written negotiation. Something is changing in your community. This could involve a friendship circle or a close-knit group you volunteer with or work with professionally.

However, you attract abundance and luck by listening to your inner voice with intention. The spiritual energy of Pisces, conjunct Venus during today's lunar eclipse, opens a portal for you to change your life. However, you have to pay attention to see where the universe wants to lead. Today, write down your ideas in a journal or memo in your phone. Set a deadline and identify a single step you will take to start putting ideas into motion.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

On February 17, you attract abundance and good fortune in your romantic life during and after the lunar eclipse. Two people coming together are a powerful force and on Tuesday, you attract a like-minded person into your life who helps you view things differently, Leo. Their perspective, combined with your drive and determination, creates powerful synergy that fosters change, leading to financial returns, property acquisitions, and influence.

You discover how working as a team is better than going solo. You give up your desire to always do things alone and willingly trust someone to share your life with. The moment you think shifts from 'me' to 'we', things start to change. You feel instantly richer, wiser, and stronger, and your optimism returns constructively.

One way to demonstrate this change concretely is to send a text to someone you want to hold accountable and to ask for the same in return. Plan a day or time to check indaily to help inspire each other to reach your goals.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you attract abundance and luck through travel on February 17. You may be asked to take a work-related trip or to go somewhere with a friend, colleague or coworker on an assignment. During this trip, you have an epiphany that reveals a much-needed change you have to make.

Seeing the world through new eyes alters your perspective on what you do and when. Things start to shift the moment your awareness grows. It's not that your external circumstances change, but you do. You see things differently, and it makes a big difference in how you make decisions.

Schedule time to sit down and think about the future you hope to create. Create a vision board over the weekend with ideas. Gather clips of images or text you plan to use and place them on your board.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.