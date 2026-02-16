3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On February 17, 2026

Starting on February 17, 2026, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. After the Solar Eclipse in Aquarius, a sense of lightness returns.

This solar event represents how we see ourselves. It helps us recognize what has been standing in the way of our positive momentum, and what we should do about it.

It's as if, on this day, we finally get the relief that we've been in desperate need of. Joy returns to these three zodiac signs, but it isn't the jumping-up-and-down-for-joy kind of joy. Rather, it's the joy that comes from letting go of the unnecessary and embracing ease.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This day has you feeling better than usual, Aquarius, which can only lead to more of the same. The gates to happiness open to you during this Solar eclipse in your sign. This is just the beginning of a new era of happiness.

On February 17, you are relieved of a burden, and it couldn't happen quickly enough. It's nice to know that you're finally past whatever it is that has held you back for far too long.

You can also go ahead with some of those plans you had in mind. You felt stalled, as though you were stuck in a rut. Luckily, during your solar eclipse, that feeling seems to be gone for good. You know who you are and what you want, Aquarius. On this day, you experience happiness that you haven't felt in a long time.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Due to the Solar eclipse on this day, you start to see tensions ease in your home life and personal relationships, Leo. On February 17, happiness and laughter return, and it's noticeable. Hooray!

You also recognize that there's now peace in your home, where there once was stress and anxiety. It seems you've gotten over the hump, Leo, and at this point, you're not looking backwards. Why would you?

During the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, you have the opportunity to look at what's to come with joy in your heart and hope as your guide. We may not change overnight, but it's the little things that matter. Those little things are bringing you happiness on this day. Enjoy it, Leo! You deserve it.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

During the Solar Eclipse in Aquarius, you're able to satiate your curiosity, and that brings you great joy, Gemini. Sometimes you wonder about things, but don't actually take the steps to pursue them. Well, on February 17, that changes.

That solar energy has you taking chances, Gemini. You know now that if you don't try, you don't get. So, it's time to follow your curiosity and try your best to unlock some of those mysteries you have been wondering about. It turns out that it's a lot of fun!

This is the stuff that happiness is made of in your life, Gemini. Being able to expertly decipher something gives you a giddy thrill. This is your happy place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.