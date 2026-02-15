The Aquarius Solar Eclipse On February 17 Is A Really Big Deal For 7 Zodiac Signs

The first solar eclipse of 2026 takes place on February 17, 2026. This energy is a really big deal for TK zodiac signs who'll experience major change.

The last time we had an Aquarius solar eclipse was in February 2018. For the time being, the solar eclipses in a sign are a once-in-a-decade phenomenon. Solar eclipses bring a raw and disconcerting energy, especially to those of its current sign and polarity sign.

Advertisement

Aquarius and Leo is the axis of expression, both at the group and self level, respectively. Aquarius themes include social justice, high-tech applications, decentralization, future visions, and friendships. Solar eclipses put the spotlight on all these matters, and these astrological signs will certainly be examining them in some fashion over the next 18 months.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The solar eclipse happens in your sign, Aquarius, making it a really big deal for you. Prepare for an intensely uncomfortable yet necessary time. Some will feel they are under the microscope, being judged for every little thing.

When it comes to learning things about ourselves, the best advice is to remove the feelings and judgments to create a true personal inventory of what helps and what hinders.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, the Aquarius solar eclipse on February 17 is a really big deal for you because you have one of the more difficult eclipse positions with the house of marriage and relationships in the crosshairs.

Solar eclipses have this habit of turning on the lights at the end of the party, so we can see just who our partners really are. Hopefully, the revelations are no big deal. But for some, the closet skeletons might be a tad too much. Communication is of utmost importance.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you have a harder time with this eclipse, which creates more awareness of family matters. Family karma and the things we carry through our genetic heritage enter the spotlight.

Hopefully, it won’t be your time to express patterns with parents or siblings. Should you glean new awareness, the suggestion is to consciously make alternative decisions than what’s gone before.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, the Aquarius solar eclipse is a pretty big deal for your relationship. If you have a significant relationship that started out as either a friend with benefits or something casual, you may discern uncomfortable truths related to this relationship’s origin story.

This could also be a time when seemingly attractive images for future roles come under deeper scrutiny, particularly regarding your level of passion for such roles.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This can be a healing time for Archers, Sagittarius, making this eclipse a big deal for you. Around February 17, you just might learn about the patterns in your education that don’t work and find encouragement to find the best ways of learning new material.

Alternatively, you might learn some new features about the places you live, which can also be helpful if you have suspected misalignment with your town or region.

6. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Interestingly, the February 17 eclipse takes place in the most Virgo of houses, the sixth house of daily work and health matters. Likely, you already know what’s there, but if you have been relying on denial about your habits on the job or regarding our bodies, you will be blindsided by this discomforting focus.

This eclipse is a very big deal for you, Virgo, because decisions on how to proceed will be unavoidable. Facing any shortcomings is best.

Advertisement

7. Pisces

Design: YourTango

This eclipse spotlights the house that is most like your energy, Pisces, the 12th. This house governs our imaginations as well as our subconscious motivations, which is a big deal because you will likely get a peek under the surface at what is driving your maladaptive behaviors. A dispassionate approach to confront your fears and anger lovingly is required.

Advertisement

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.