4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On February 17, 2026

On February 17, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe. During the New Moon in Aquarius, we feel inspired beyond words.

What's most noteworthy about the signals we pick up on during this day is the fact that they teach us fresh information. We now feel as if the universe has selected us to carry out the important work.

So many good things are about to happen to four zodiac signs in particular. This lunar transit encourages us to trust in ourselves and to follow our paths of choice. There's nothing here that doesn't sparkle with promise. We feel good, and we bring goodness to the world.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On this day, you feel more yourself than you have in a long, long time, Aquarius. You're coming back to yourself after spending far too long not knowing what your path is.

Now, with the New Moon in your sign, you have a clear vision for the future. You feel certain about particular things, and you know exactly what you need to get rid of. The stronger you get, the more the universe supplies you with answers.

Advertisement

Right about now, on February 17, you feel particularly mighty. You've got a truth to live out, and it's yours and yours alone. No more imposter syndrome, Aquarius. This one's on you, and you like it.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're going to figure something out on this day that directly relates to and affects the relationship you're in, be it friendly or romantic. During the New Moon in Aquarius, you know that it is time for you to soften your heart.

The message you receive from the universe has you considering the idea that maybe you could be a little easier to live with. This time, you don't feel defensive about the thought, Leo.

You realize now that if you lighten up a bit, you can bring so much more love and support into your life. You see that it is worth your effort. Good for you, Leo. Change is good.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Expect to have a mental breakthrough on this day, Gemini. During the New Moon in Aquarius, it occurs to you that life is short and that it's best to get on with your plans. Talk is cheap, but your life isn't. The universe delivers that message to you in a very clear way.

The thing is, anything can happen to anyone at any time. Nobody is exempt from this wheel of fortune. On February 17, you may see something happen to someone in your life that completely wakes you up.

Advertisement

This is when you come to understand that you need to get a move on. There's so much goodness happening all around you, and you needn't be scared to make something happen for yourself. On this day, you feel empowered. You are ready to take a chance, and it pays off big time.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've started to understand that you are someone who changes your mind often, Sagittarius. In a way, this keeps you mentally agile. You aren't locked into any one way of thinking. You're always open.

By being open during the New Moon in Aquarius, you get to see an alternate path of thinking, and that path leads you to new conclusions. You are now able to envision a future that both changes daily and provides you with creative flow.

What sets you apart from the rest is that, even though you tend to change your mind, you always have confidence that all will turn out well. That's your Sagittarius optimism. That's your edge.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.