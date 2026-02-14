Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 15: An Epiphany Arrives

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Sunday, February 15, 2026. The Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, combining the energies of these two planetary bodies. The Moon governs your inner truth and emotions, and Pluto is the alchemist, revealing what has been buried. Feelings come to light, and a life-changing, transformational epiphany happens.

These emotions feel unexpected, which is why it’s important to give yourself time to process what comes up. Don’t feel pressured to have a formal conversation or to take action yet. Instead, spend time alone, go for a walk, journal, talk with friends or take a warm bath. Hold space for this new truth, knowing that when you finally see what you’re meant to see, it means you’re ready for it, and all it can bring to your life.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 15, 2026:

Aries

Trust in the new revelation that arrives on February 15, dear Aries. The Moon and Pluto unite in Aquarius in your house of friendships and social connections on Sunday. This strongly represents a sudden realization of your feelings for someone.

If you struggle with feeling like you’re worthy of this person, don’t try to hide from your emotions. Take it slow, but be sure that you’re also holding space for this to work out better than you could have imagined.

Taurus

Your intentions are important, Taurus. A relationship isn’t just about love or alignment, but about being sure that your intentions are genuine and coming from a place of healing.

Of course, if you’re still moving through any wounds without full clarity yet, that is what arises today. You are clear on your intentions and why you’ve pursued or created a relationship with someone specific in your life. Today's epiphany completely changes how you feel, so give yourself time to process what comes next.

Gemini

Your needs matter, Gemini. Don’t diminish your needs or what you hope to create in your romantic life. You aren’t asking for too much, and you're worthy of everything you are seeking.

Today’s alignment of the Moon and Pluto brings about a realization of what you genuinely need in a relationship, especially one that you want to last forever. Be sure that you hold space for these feelings instead of running away or avoiding what feels uncomfortable.

Cancer

Effort goes a long way, Cancer. Aquarius energy governs your house of intimacy and the power structure of your relationship. In an ideal situation, you feel this through reciprocal acts of love in a true partnership.

However, today's energy makes you realize what is out of balance. Whether it’s all you pour into this connection or the sacrifices you’ve made to keep it working, something needs to be addressed, but it doesn’t have to be today. Focus on what effort you need to see from your partner before approaching any conversation.

Leo

Be honest about your feelings, Leo. You encounter a sudden truth on February 15 that feels unavoidable. This epiphany centers around your romantic feelings and the kind of relationship that you want for yourself.

You may realize that you aren’t over your ex as much as you thought you were, or that you have feelings for someone you didn’t think was your type. Be sure that you are honest today, not just about your feelings, but about the kind of relationship you want for yourself, as the key to creating it.

Virgo

This is your opportunity to improve your relationship, Virgo. Until you are completely honest, you never know whether this relationship is meant to be. On February 15, the Moon and Pluto in Aquarius require that you bring up the deep feelings that you have about the person in your life.

Beyond your emotions, this is a time to talk to them about the hurts you carry, without assuming they won’t be able to hold space for them. Only by being completely honest about everything can you improve this connection.

Libra

Lay all your cards on the table on February 15, Libra. This doesn’t mean that you should give an ultimatum, but you must make sure that you’re truly saying what you want from a long-term relationship or marriage.

You suddenly discover today that the relationship you’ve been investing in is no longer one that resonates with your heart. Rather than just cutting and running, be forthcoming about what you want. Don’t cater to them or agree simply to keep the peace; let your voice be heard.

Scorpio

Live in the light instead of the shadows, Scorpio. The Moon and Pluto in Aquarius target your home, family, relationships, and childhood wounds on February 15. This is an important day in your healing process, but you see how everything is connected.

Be sure to set aside time for yourself to reflect on what comes up. While you don’t need to feel pressured to do something about it today, you also can’t ignore this issue indefinitely. The path to a better love is found through your ability to heal what you’ve been through.

Sagittarius

Love is everything, Sagittarius. It’s not only the beautiful moments of joy and connection, but also the darkness of your regrets and heartbreak. Be sure you’re not trying to shield your partner from what you think is your darkness, as even that part of yourself deserves love.

Today is a day for realizations and honesty in your relationship, allowing you to show your deepest, darkest secrets. This helps you to not only heal from what you’ve been through but also to see that you are never too much for the person meant to love you.

Capricorn

Don’t beg for love, Capricorn. The Moon and Pluto unite in Aquarius on February 15, bringing about the sudden truth of how you deserve to be loved. This energy can relate to a particular person or clarify how to move forward in your romantic life.

While this truth is important for you to know, it doesn’t mean you can control the outcome of a relationship. If someone isn’t capable of loving you in the ways that you deserve, that doesn’t mean that you should try harder.

Aquarius

You don’t need to hold anything back, sweet Aquarius. Try to release the self-doubt as the Moon and Pluto align in your sign on February 15. This energy is about the version of yourself that shows up in your romantic relationship.

Pluto has been, and continues to, strip away all that isn’t you, so you can be your most authentic self. Use this to avoid holding anything back in your current relationship or on any dates you have planned. You deserve to be loved for all that you are.

Pisces

Meditate on the truth, dearest Pisces. The Moon and Pluto unite in Aquarius on February 15, strengthening your intuition and allowing you to tune into where you are being guided in your life.

This energy reveals new insights into past relationships and what you are ready for in your life now. While you deserve love, you focus on yourself. Take time to meditate or connect with your spirit guides. Ask for guidance and trust that whatever choices you make for yourself are always the right ones.

