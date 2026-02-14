5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From February 16 - 22

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from February 16 to 22, 2026. This week brings an opportunity for self-discovery, which helps us grow and evolve during eclipse season.

The solar eclipse in Aquarius on February 17 shifts our perspective, while the Pisces Moon brings much-needed hope. Pisces season begins the following day, which feels like a magical experience, especially with the stellium of planets forming in this water sign.

On February 19, the Aries Moon helps us expand our visions. This is not a time to abandon our dreams, as Saturn in Aries is guiding us toward success. Closing the week, the Taurus Moon allows us to reflect and prepare our game plans for the upcoming weeks.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The solar eclipse in your sign is changing how you play the game, Aquarius. Things get a little intense this week, but it is all preparing you to be more comfortable in the spotlight.

The Sun entering Pisces, joining Mercury and Venus, brings a spectacular energy towards the middle of the week. It really is the perfect treat after the eclipse. Plan your next vacation, buy yourself your favorite food, or give yourself a spa day from the comfort of your home.

The Pisces energy is illuminating and brings elements of healing. Saturn is now in Aries, which makes the Aries lunation more about learning to be disciplined. The Taurus Moon then gets you to flaunt your power. You’re on the way to the top, and this week feels like the prelude to your next adventure.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The most notable transit this week is the Sun’s entry into your sign on February 18, Pisces. But before your season begins, the solar eclipse in Aquarius is teaching you the value of trusting yourself. This Aquarius transit is also helping you become more independent.

Cycles close this week, and new beginnings await with multiple planets now in your sign. Protect your energy, and if you’re feeling overwhelmed, find ways to release the emotions that are clouding you. Creative outlets serve to recharge you with Mercury in your sign.

The Moon in Aries brings lots of determination. Keep your eyes on the prize and trust the process. The Moon in Taurus is a good period for socializing and meeting new people. While it may be tempting to stay by yourself and recharge, you benefit from making new connections with others.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

With Saturn in your sign, the transits this week feel like a wake-up call, Aries. The eclipse highlights what is no longer working for you and the work that needs to be done to achieve your dreams. This is a period to make the changes you desire with the eclipse and Saturn both aspecting your sign.

Pisces season starts on February 18, bringing a calming energy after the intensity of the eclipse. Focus on recharging and reaching out to friends. Remember that receiving support from others does not make you weak.

The Moon in your sign helps you feel more self-assured and courageous. When doubt creeps in because of Saturn, you know how to find your light and shine brightly. The Moon in Taurus closes the week, which helps you pour more love on yourself.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

This week, love feels welcoming, and things feel lighter, even with the eclipse in Aquarius showing you the inner work that needs to be done. This Aquarius transit has you moving on from the past, while discovering your strengths and hidden talents

The Moon in Pisces brings some emotional depth to your connections. Journal your emotions or confide in someone you trust. Be ready to listen to those who reach out to you at this time and become their support. Reciprocity is easy without feeling restricted.

The Moon in Aries encourages you not to lose sight of your dreams. When the Moon is in Taurus, plan a trip or renew any paperwork tied to traveling.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

The Sun joining Venus in Pisces cools down some of the tension from the Solar eclipse. Nevertheless, the Aquarius transit feels like a good time for you to unleash your new ideas within your career. It gives you the tools needed to receive the support you desire.

The Pisces and Aries lunations remind you not to be afraid to tap into your potential. This is a time not to limit yourself. Instead, explore new topics or embark on a learning journey, with Saturn providing you with plenty of discipline for the next several years.

The Moon in Taurus at the end of the week turns your attention to your professional goals. Don’t take on too many tasks at once, and instead focus on completing them one at a time.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.