4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On February 15, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on February 15, 2026. Today, the Moon enters Aquarius, where an eclipse will occur later this week.

The Moon in Aquarius fosters a desire to innovate and to try something new. You realize where your work, friendships, and life have become stagnant. That boredom leads to silent desperation, which in turn results in fresh ideas and luck.

When the Moon conjuncts the Sun in Aquarius, your mind and heart align. When you are mentally and emotionally aligned, you find it easier to do what you say you will do and follow through. Follow-through equals results, and this is how these astrological signs attract abundance on Sunday.

1. Cancer

On February 15, you attract abundance and luck through other people and their resources. Most people think about abundance as something they own or possess. But, for you, there's strength in numbers.

Cancer, you make others feel at home, and as a result, they take nothing for granted and desire to help you when possible. You just need to ask for what you need today, and poof, it magically appears. Today, ask your social network for what you need and watch it manifest.

2. Leo

Leo, the Moon entering Aquarius means that you get lucky in love. When you are in love, it's as if the world is a better place. You find that people adore you. Your friends and family admire you. They see when you are happy and wonder how you became so accomplished.

On February 15, you discover one more thing you can do to make your relationships better. The result is that you receive the same energy back. You're lucky, and you create abundance for others by being generous and kind. Then those people feel close to you and remain loyal, lifelong friends.

3. Virgo

On February 15, you are lucky in health and wellness. Health is wealth, Virgo, and you feel your body and mind are in excellent shape. You take care of yourself, and it shows. Your mind is sharp. You feed it good food, and you avoid toxic topics or stressful situations. Your glow shines brilliantly, and you feel motivated and driven to keep improving yourself.

Your life is a series of positive events, and you don't take a moment for granted. You appreciate and value all that you have going for you. You honor your time and nurture your soul as if it's precious. Your luck comes from within by virtue of the decisions you make. Abundance is acquired by persistence.

4. Libra

On February 15, romance is where you find abundance and luck. When you romanticize even the smallest parts of your life, it's as if the entire world opens up to you. You feel increasingly hungry to learn more. Your heart opens to what could be. You get into the little moments and are fully present.

Libra, you feel excited to try the mundane because now it holds new meaning. Your life takes a turn for the better because you feel alive and excited to adventure. Things in the world feel right to you, and you don't worry about the past. The future looks amazingly pleasant.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.