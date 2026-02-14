3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On February 15, 2026

Three zodiac signs are experiencing happiness they haven't felt in a while starting on February 15, 2026, when the sadness we've been harboring finally starts to dissipate.

Sunday's astrological energy is all about getting back in touch with our values and the things and people who mean the most to us. We are no longer giving in to distractions. We need the real deal.

It's time to make a serious effort to pay attention to the positive parts of our lives. We're done focusing on the nasty elements that only bring us down. No more! These zodiac signs are adopting a positive mindset, and it brings us so much happiness.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you feel your heart unbreak on Sunday. Yes, that's right. Something happens on February 15 that allows you to step back and see that much of the trouble you experience takes place because you've allowed it to.

Advertisement

Starting today, enough is enough, Leo. You are tired and worn out from driving yourself crazy with thoughts about things that are not actually happening. You realize you need to give yourself a break, and, on Sunday, you do.

You are over being sad, especially when you can trace that sadness back to consuming too many memes that encourage worry and gloom around the clock. The world is often a negative place, but you are the boss here, Leo. Once you start acting like it, you'll experience more happiness than you've felt in a while.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

February 15 has you taking back your power, Scorpio, and it's about time. You now recognize that you have been giving it away, day by day, to a force that only robs you of your happiness. No more!

It's time for you to put the phone down and take a breather, Scorpio. Remember that you are a human being, not a cyborg required to consume social media nonstop. While it's good to stay informed, don't let the news and social media take over your life and prevent you from feeling joy.

Your sadness stems from the idea that the world is teaching you to feel isolated and fearful all the time. Reject that message, Scorpio. Get in touch with the fierce side of yourself and swat that fear away. Let love rule so happiness can return.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The first thing you notice on Sunday is that your mood feels surprisingly fantastic, Gemini. It's as if something heavy within you has disappeared, leaving you feeling lighter and happier than you have in a while. What will you do with this newfound joy?

What is really happening is that you have unconsciously begun to detach from the pain of what you once believed was incurable sadness. No, that is not who you are, Gemini.

Advertisement

This day shows you that you are more than someone passively waiting for direction. You are fantastic, strong, curious, imaginative, and powerful, Gemini. Now get up and act like it. Walk the walk and help happiness return to your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.