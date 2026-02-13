Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From February 16 - 22, 2026

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign for February 16 - 22, 2026. This week, the Horse Fire Lunar New Year starts on February 17.

This week's energetic pattern flows as follows: Danger, Success, Receive, Open, Close, Establish, and Remove. The week starts with a focus on the future. On Monday, close any projects or activities that can be completed before the new year starts. Then, on Tuesday, define what freedom means to you as you enter the Year of the Horse. On Wednesday, open your heart and mind to new ideas. By Thursday, your schedule ought to be filled with various activities.

The weekend is about closure and new projects. When Friday arrives, you want to close any completed projects and not leave them pending for later. On Saturday, start a new project, and by Sunday, remove barriers to your productivity.

1. Tiger

Tiger, pay attention to the number 8, since that's your lucky number for the entire week. When you interact with a Pig, you can get a lot accomplished.

The Lunar New Year starts on a high note, as success enters your life on the 17th. Your credibility at work grows when you make a professional decision that demonstrates your influence and intelligence.

You want to avoid anger, especially when trying something new, but there are delays. Take initiative, but note that leadership sometimes requires patience. To help you stay in tune with your intuitive energy, wear white.

2. Snake

The number 9 is your weekly lucky number this week, Snake, and you'll enjoy working alongside a Monkey. To set your mind on what the future holds, be intentional.

Write down one goal you want to complete before the weekend and place it somewhere visible. Include a long-term plan and commit to executing it. Wear yellow for luck, as it enhances your creative energy, especially on the 21st, when you embark on a new journey.

3. Rooster

Rooster, this week, aim for simplicity. On the 22nd, spend part of the week clearing out old items, such as food, makeup, clothing, and expired products. Cut out sugar, and one habit you know became an obstacle to your growth during the Year of the Snake.

To enhance the freedom-seeking energy of the Horse, wear green to introduce productivity and growth into your life. As you let go of the old, new energy rushes in. Even though you're literally cleaning house, try not to become imbalanced in your pursuit of holistic living. Avoid extreme thinking, assuming every situation is black or white; there can be overlap. Remain flexible.

4. Rat

The week of February 16 brings you an unexpected encounter with a Goat that proves to be very lucky for you, Rat. You have an intriguing conversation that shows you where to apply your energy.

Wearing gold, in any form, enhances your opportunities all week. You want to keep February 19 open for your best activities. Pitch ideas or do one thing that fosters a theme to carry all year long.

Avoid any negative thinking, especially if you have been overthinking about the future. When you spot the number 8, expect that a new opportunity will come through next. To demonstrate openness to fresh energy, light a candle in the northern part of your home.

5. Rabbit

Your lucky number for the entire week is 6, and it strengthens whenever you apply loving, nurturing energy toward others. You want to invite creative energy flow into your personal space. Consider painting a wall a fresh color or adding some decorative pictures.

One thing you want to avoid is trying to do things to earn love. Instead, be kind and let your actions attract who they will. The color to wear all week is white, which evokes a sense of innocence.

6. Pig

Change happens rapidly this week, as symbolized by your lucky number, 5, which is about transition. Since an Ox figures heavily in your life starting on the 16th, you may be tempted to tap out and enjoy some me-time away from others.

Resist the urge to keep to yourself or avoid socializing on the 19th. You meet someone new or are invited to join a new social circle. You want to keep your mind open, especially when it comes to new ideas.

In fact, welcome fresh energy into your home over the weekend. Clean the front doorway by sweeping, then rinsing it with water. For luck, set down a new welcome mat with a bayleaf beneath it.

7. Ox

As this week turns toward more freedom-seeking energy, you pull back. You want to safeguard your finances while avoiding impulsive purchasing decisions. On the 21st, establish a budget you can stick to for the rest of the month.

If necessary, open a savings account and set a savings goal to reach by the end of the month. To attract money into your life, tie a red string around a dollar bill or if you have Chinese cash coins, take 8 and string them together. Keep these on your desk or pocket. Your lucky number is 6; aim to nurture an idea and watch it grow.

8. Monkey

Monkey, you are super energized this week, and one color that looks especially good on you for luck and success is gold. Your luckiest day will be the 17th. Plan one thing to do that fosters a change you know your life needs.

When interacting with a Pig, you enter into a conversation that leads to a financial decision. You discover a new way to make money. You find out how to leverage your knowledge, leading to a pay increase.

9. Horse

Love is a major theme for you this week, Horse. Starting on February 19, your heart turns toward romance. If you're in a relationship with a Snake, your partnership could become serious or stronger than ever.

Expect changes to manifest that provide you with opportunities for personal growth. Your lucky number is 5, which is about play and change, so be emotionally open to try new things and be creative.

To invite the energy of romance into your life, place fresh flowers in your personal spaces. If you're dating, take mixed signals as a 'no'. Wear pink to project the soft-era energy you wish to enjoy after the 17th, once your animal year begins.

10. Goat

Goat, you are learning to try new things this week, and one of them is adopting better habits. Inspiration arrives on February 18, to clear out cabinets, remove unhealthy foods and temptations from your kitchen. Replace them with healthier options. Take a photo to remind you that you're restarting your life.

Your friendship circle may start to shift, and you may meet a Tiger animal sign that teaches you to assert yourself and set personal boundaries. Purple is a wonderful color to wear to attract good fortune.

11. Dragon

If you have travel plans you need to set, this is the week to put them into motion. Place a small map on your desk or change your computer screensaver to the place you want to go. Dream about your travel plans and be intentional in choosing adventure.

Your best day this week is the 19th, and your lucky number is 1, for leadership. Green is your best color to wear for prosperity, luck, and growth. Ditch the need to do things perfectly, since it inhibits your potential and keeps you stuck. Speed is recognized. When you feel it's time to change or take action, listen to your instincts. Rabbit is the animal sign that can encourage your goals.

12. Dog

You love a fresh start, Dog, and this week, you get one. On the 18th, wear red to ignite passion and purpose. You attract a Dragon into your life whose powerful personality encourages you to see the positive. Your ability to make friends and influence people creates a foundation for praise and admiration from others.

You want to avoid overworking to prove yourself; be open to receiving support from friends and family. Partnerships help you to reach a significant goal before the weekend. Pay attention to the number 9, since it's lucky for you. To usher in the energy of the new year, wash your bedding and remove clutter from your bedroom to foster intimacy.

