4 Ways To Prepare Your Home For Good Fortune Before The Year Of The Fire Horse Begins On February 17, 2026

With the Lunar New Year celebration coming up soon, CEO and Metaphysicist Jing Gao explained four ways to prepare your home for good fortune before the Year of the Fire Horse begins on February 17, 2026.

Welcoming good fortune as the new year starts is integral to setting the tone for prosperity, and that's why preparation is crucial. With very little time to spare, there's a way to generate luck even if someone is past the deadline. From being intentional to getting organized, anyone can set themselves up for success, so long as they do these four things correctly.

Advertisement

Four ways to prepare your home for good fortune before the Year of the Fire Horse begins on February 17, 2026:

1. Do a deep clean

Evgenyrychko | Shutterstock

The first way to prepare your home for good fortune before the Year of the Fire Horse begins on February 17, 2026, is to do a deep clean. According to tradition, before the festivities and celebrations begin, you’re supposed to deep clean because you don’t want to carry the old "stuff" into the new year.

Advertisement

Chan Lü, an associate professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Asian Languages and Literature and the coordinator of UW’s Chinese program, told The Seattle Times, “If you get rid of the dust, you get rid of the old things you don’t want before the new year comes.”

Jing added that during deep cleaning, you should focus much of your energy on the front door, the front of the home, and the entryway. While it sounds random, it's a way to clear up anything that blocks momentum, as the horse energy hates blockages.

2. Fix the small broken things

It isn't the most fun task, but sometimes you have to do the hard stuff before you can reap the rewards, and preparing for the Lunar New Year is no exception. Because of this, a way to prepare your home for good fortune before the Year of the Fire Horse begins is to fix the small broken things that you've been putting off.

Advertisement

Whether it's a loose handle or a stuck drawer, you must fix anything that's been causing minor inconveniences. While it might sound like a pain, according to Jing, "In Chinese tradition, broken things signal stuck energy, and this year, you want to keep things flowing."

3. Finish what’s been lingering

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It's all too easy to get caught up in life. Whether it's work or relationships, life has a way of pulling us away from what matters most. This is why it's important to finish what's been lingering as a way to prepare your home for good fortune before the Year of the Fire Horse begins on February 17, 2026.

It isn't fun, but addressing whatever needs to be addressed and closing those doors or finishing those projects is crucial for the Fire Horse energy. As Jing said, "The horse rewards forward motion, but only if you're not dragging the past behind you."

4. Once the Lunar New Year arrives, stop cleaning for a few days

You'll be thrilled to hear this, but the final way to prepare your home for good fortune before the Year of the Fire Horse begins on February 17, 2026, is to stop cleaning for a few days. According to Boston University, "Good luck is believed to begin when the clock strikes 12, so you want to be sure not to wipe, sweep, or wash away any of that luck. In the past, tradition held that you left your house unswept for seven days in a row. Today, most families refrain from cleaning only on the first day of the Lunar New Year."

No sweeping or throwing things out these next few days. Let the good luck settle in and don't rush it out the door before it even has time to manifest. While it might feel weird at first, you have to make space instead of forcing change. As Jing said before, "The horse doesn't like obstacles, so give the year room to run."

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.