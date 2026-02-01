Your Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, February 2: Relationships Change For The Better

On Monday, February 2, 2026, Chiron in Aries trine the Leo Moon in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Youre given an opportunity to share your deepest feelings and transform the bond that you share with your partner. While Chiron has been active this week, since it first squared the Cancer Moon on January 31, this energy feels different. Focus on setting the stage for vulnerability so that you and the special person in your life can share your deepest feelings.

It can be scary to share your deepest fears or wounds with the person that you love. Yet, this is how emotional intimacy is built. When you share your fears with someone who is emotionally safe, they lose their power over you. This is an incredible opportunity for emotional clearing, especially on the heels of the last Full Moon in the Year of the Snake, which occurred yesterday on February 1. Open up and talk about what feels most uncomfortable so you can clear and release it ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 2, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to show your weaknesses, Aries. The Leo Moon is in your house of joy, marriage, and long-term commitment. But with Chiron in Aries, you need to share what you fear most.

You don’t have to act impermeable in the face of love. You get hurt like everyone else and have fears. Open up and share them with your partner or a trusted friend, as that paves the way for greater love and happiness.

Taurus

Reflect on your inner story, Taurus. Chiron in Aries has been working through your house of healing and subconscious thoughts since 2019. This has invited you to delve deeper into your healing and to challenge your inner narrative.

With the Moon in Leo, the healing is pivotal to your relationship and the home that you create. Be sure you’re aware of where your process feels you're being directed, and open up with your partner or those you live with.

Gemini

You don’t need to have all the answers, Gemini. As Chiron meets the Leo Moon, you are being urged to remember that you don’t always need to have all the answers. You are often the go-to person for your partner and friends as you always give great, unbiased advice.

However, you need someone to be that person for you, too. Let go of thinking that you have to have all the answers and start reaching out to others. There is something important you need to share with a partner or friend, so take this moment to do just that.

Cancer

Empower yourself, Cancer. You don’t need to be worried about failure in this current chapter of your life. Instead of letting fears from the past continue to haunt and affect the choices that you make, it’s time to release them.

Step into an energy of empowerment, knowing exactly what you deserve and being open to receive it. Focus on how you talk to yourself and be sure that you’re not trying to talk yourself into settling in any area of your life, but especially when it comes to love.

Leo

Everything you want can be yours, Leo. Don’t be afraid to share your plans and dreams with someone special in your life. You have been keeping something a secret because you’re afraid of what this person thinks, or if they support you.

Yet, being confident in what you’re called to pursue is an essential step in achieving it. Let the Moon fuel your confidence and allow yourself to share your deepest desires with that special person in your life, as it helps you manifest everything you want.

Virgo

Take a pause, dear Virgo. Before you go off making any monumental changes in your romantic life, take a pause and be sure you’re on the path that feels aligned to your heart.

Chiron and the Leo Moon are all about positive change and healing, but you do want to make sure you’ve gotten to the root of any confusion or wounds.

Use this opportunity to journal, meditate and calmly talk matters over with a partner. Just be sure you’re not solely looking for another person to give you the answers you already have within yourself.

Libra

Listen to the advice that you’re given, Libra. Chiron and the Leo Moon ignite a deep bond between your romantic and social life today. This energy isn’t about fun times, though, but instead an opportunity for healing.

You receive advice today from a friend about a relationship in your life or someone that you’ve been dating. While your first instinct is to tell them that they’re wrong, try to hold space for a unique perspective. The advice you receive today has the power to change your life.

Scorpio

No detail is too small, Scorpio. You have to pay attention to the small details within your life and what you hope to achieve in your romantic relationship. Everything builds upon the choices that you make, so you can underestimate a single one.

You are being guided to transform your life from the ground up, ensuring every decision you make fosters a better you. Focus on the details, and don’t shy away from advocating for yourself when the moment arises.

Sagittarius

Your great love is out there, Sagittarius. It’s not always a matter of emotional healing in order to attract the love you desire.

Oftentimes, it comes down to embracing new beginnings and stepping outside your comfort zone. Whether you’ve been contemplating a move or trying something new, you are being urged to do so today.

Seek support if you need it, but also remember your guides are always around you. You may not have met your person yet simply because you haven't taken a chance on something new.

Capricorn

Love should never feel like a power struggle, Capricorn. There is no upper hand to get when it comes to love, just as there is no comfort in knowing someone else loves you more than you do them.

Love is meant to be reciprocal, where you both have an equal exchange of energy passing between you and the person that you’re with. Let today be a reminder of this. Apologize when necessary, and try to see this relationship as equal rather than as a power play.

Aquarius

Create the love you want, Aquarius. With Chiron and the Leo Moon active today, you are being urged to use your communication skills to design the relationship of your dreams. Yet, you must first focus on what you need from love.

Be certain that you’re not people-pleasing or just agreeing for the sake of keeping the peace. Allow yourself to stand up for what you want and deserve, knowing that you do have the power to create the love you want.

Pisces

Try something new, Pisces. The energy of Chiron and the Moon today helps you to take all of your lessons and begin a new era of love in your life. Be sure you’re moving from a space of knowing that you are worthy.

Don’t hold back from making the first move or saying how you feel, and be sure that you believe in your ability to make your fairytale come true. Opportunities for love are beginning to surround you, so it’s important you’re ready to take a chance on something and someone new.

