Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From February 2 - 8, 2026

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign for February 2 - 8, 2026. There are only two weeks left before the lunar new year begins on February 17.

This week, we continue to enjoy Yin energy, which is receptive, kind, gentle and nurturing. For the next two weeks, the goal isn't to be pushy or assertive but to embrace the artfulness of surrender. You want to allow circumstances to reveal themselves to you. By doing so, it eliminates confusion about what to focus on at the start of the lunar year.

Since we are in Rat energy this week, it's good to use your mind to explore your ideas and feelings. Thoughts are meant to be explored rather than acted on. You want to raise your consciousness and sharpen your intuition.

On Monday through Wednesday this week, be wise like the Rat. When you perceive danger, don't ignore your intuition. Wealth comes to those who are industrious and resourceful on Thursday and Friday. If you meet a Dragon or Monkey over the weekend, consider yourself fortunate. Learn from them to end the week on a high note.

Dog

Dog, this is the week that you have to work on being less assertive and more trusting. Your protective nature will test you at the start of the week. This is the week when you stop overly caretaking. Let people learn life's lessons as a supportive agent, rather than attempting to fix things out of worry or concern. Focus on giving emotional reassurance rather than fostering dependency.

Success arrives on Thursday and Friday, allowing you to celebrate the simple pleasures that life offers. Your best day this week is Friday, February 6, a Close day. Friday is perfect for finalizing a step on a project you hope to complete. If you must initiate a transaction or conversation, Friday is the most successful day.

Dragon

The week of February 2 begins with a need to mindfully navigate potential pitfalls that hinder your professional growth. What compels others to take notice of you this week is your ability to pull back as a demonstration of power.

It takes considerable self-discipline to demonstrate emotional restraint, and you will demonstrate your readiness for a higher public or professional role. You take on significantly more responsibility (or are assigned it) on February 5, a Success Day. Starting Thursday, wear the color gold to symbolize courage. Plan to take the first step on a major project you will work on after the lunar year begins on the 17th.

Goat

This week, your best day arrives on Sunday, February 8. However, there are many great things to look forward to beforehand. Because you are so loving and selfless, but there's a lesson for you this week: emotional boundaries.

From Monday to Wednesday, you'll have a few 'we need to talk' moments with someone special. Be clear about what you want and need from others. You can share your expertise without feeling taken advantage of. Your best color to wear is green, which is associated with trust, positive relationships, and ending conversations on a high note.

Horse

Horse, your energy is quick-paced all week. It's easier for you to get what you want from life the week of February 2, since Yin energy reduces pressure to perform for others and allows you to focus on the things you'd like to accomplish. An area of your life that has held you back is finally showing signs of promise. Red is a powerful color to wear this week, which can boost momentum and remind you to stay passionate when it feels like you're not making progress.

Saturday, February 7, is the best day this week to plan to take the first step to initiate a project or dream you want to achieve by the end of this month. A contract can become viable, or you receive notification that a deal is greenlit. Plan to close your week with rest and relaxation on Sunday. Use this day for reflection to learn what you did well and what you could do better after the lunar new year starts.

Monkey

If you love a good surprise, you get one this week, around February 5, a Success day, where a deal or promise comes through for you more than expected. Your best color is white, for promise and hope. You want to remain optimistic and open to the possibilities ahead. Don't let difficulties that manifest at the start of the week hinder you from self-belief. Wear yellow or orange to remain positive.

Monkey, the best cure for feeling down is to keep your chin up. Your ability to problem-solve sharpens. The best day for you this week is Thursday, February 5, a Success day. Thursday is ideal for collecting money from you. Plan upcoming travel, schedule meetings or sign up for a course on this day.

Ox

Ox, patience is a virtue that you handle very well, and this is the week where your capacity to wait shines brilliantly. You want to conserve your emotional energy and think about why you do the things you need to do. You end various obligations and finalize your role in infeasible projects. Your schedule clears, giving you time to do the tasks where efficiency is strongest.

Don't push through when you sense resistance. Instead, take a step back and observe what naturally happens, remaining at peace with this week's Yin energy. Your best day of the week is Sunday, February 8, a Close day, as it finalizes what can't continue freeing your time. Your best color this week is brown for stability.

Pig

This week is super special for you because it brings Yin's healing energy. When Monday through Wednesday arrive in a state of tension, almost to a fever pitch, you'll sense what you can no longer do. The reality of the matter will sink in, and you'll happily let go knowing that a better situation is awaiting you.

You are preparing for a fresh start, with the peak of your positive energy arriving on Saturday, February 7. Saturday is an open day, so work on finalizing your obligations before the 5th, and then plan what you want or need to do over the weekend. Pay special attention to your emotions to remain intuitive and aware. Your best color for this week is lilac for peace.

Rabbit

Kind words are a major theme for you during the week of February 2. You'll realize how far appreciation can improve your mood. A positive mood is a powerful motivator for personal growth and development this week. Despite the tension that takes place early this week, you are rooted in self-confidence and inner determination.

Take note of your personal wins, especially when you give compliments for things you didn't realize you'd done without being prompted. One color to wear this week is bronze for resilience. Your best day this week is Thursday, February 5. On Thursday, take a big, brave step in a new direction, as it marks the start of a new chapter in your life after the lunar new year.

Rat

Rat, there are many things to look forward to as you gain traction on your projects. Your best day this week will be February 7, which aligns with your personality's energy. Leading up to Friday, clear your schedule and get things done so you have time to do what you like.

An Open day is perfect for entertaining guests in your home or starting an important life chapter. You want to hold your most important conversations on Friday, but prepare in advance. A door can open for you. The ideal color to wear is dark blue, which symbolizes trust and luck.

Rooster

You put things in your life in order the week of February 2. One thing you'll notice at the top of the week is the areas that are disorganized, wasteful, and, unfortunately, borderline toxic that create uneasy feelings. Even though you don't want to be pushy or overly reactive, you do want to nudge solutions. Some problems may handle themselves or allow you to create a gentle reset.

Your best day of the week is February 8, when you have a chance to truly clean up your system, including your schedule and how you collaborate with others at work or at home. The ideal color for you to wear this week is silver for detachment and wisdom.

Snake

Your friendship circle expands the week of February 2, as you meet someone new who opens your mind to fresh insights. You may be invited to do something fun or unusual compared to what you typically do on February 6, a Receive day. If you are invited to a social event, consider taking up the opportunity. You could make a new friend or someone who helps introduce you to others, forming a powerful alliance in your life.

Snake, position to receive luck from others. If you need a job or are looking for a particular resource, tell people you know what your needs are. Don't expect; instead, invite. The best color to wear for receptivity is blue, as it instills peacefulness in yourself and trust in others.

Tiger

Tiger, you're so used to doing things for yourself and others that when you have a week to relax, it's hard for you to take time off. The week of February 2 invites you to release expectations and observe how the universe works naturally and freely on your behalf. Support and resources come to you without you having to struggle or be overly aggressive.

If you tend to feel anxious, soothe your mind by realizing that what you need is already yours to claim, and time will help you find your desires. The day you're most likely to receive good luck is Friday, February 7. Open your mind to the possibility of what could be. The best colors to wear on this day are red and white, for faith and the purity of the heart.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.