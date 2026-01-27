The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, January 28 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is in Gemini. Today's energy moves fast, bringing ideas and conversations that insinuate haste. We are in action-oriented energy, but there's a need to be careful not to act impulsively. Let the heart and mind align, and that may mean doing the opposite of what today urges you to do: rest instead of grind.

The collective tarot card for Wednesday is the Ten of Wands, reversed, highlighting the relief a person feels when a difficult situation ends and support from others is available. This card reminds you not to prove your strength in silence, but to let people know what you need. Today, plan to delegate and drop what you don't need, focusing on the rest.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, January 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords

Aries, a little rest and relaxation is exactly what you need to keep your mind clear before making a major, life-changing decision this week. The Four of Wands signals a need to focus on your inner healing, which includes everything that makes you feel safe and secure: your mental, emotional, and physical life.

Today, you choose to make decisions from a place that's secure. They are very different from those you make when you're uncertain about how you feel. On January 28, prioritize your well-being so that how you handle things mirrors your highest self.

Decisions impact your future, and it's always good to take the time you need, especially when you know you can't undo an action.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Judgment

Believe in yourself, Taurus. The Judgement tarot card is about self-knowledge and trusting your gut.

It's important to think before you make final plans. On January 28, you may have to override what your mind tells you if your intuition is saying something else. Sometimes facts take time to catch up with the heart!

Take it slow. You may think you have all you need to pass judgment, but more information will come to you later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords, reversed

Gemini, the Knight of Swords, reversed, is about slowing down before you go any further. This moment is the pause before you move forward. It's the holding back of determination before you go too hard and too far, burn out, and become ineffective.

On January 28, ask yourself if pushing through is really the mindset you want to base your life around. Even with the best intentions, ignoring your body or mind's need to rest can be counterproductive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot

Cancer, the Chariot tarot card is about progress. You can sometimes become overly loyal to a goal and choose to do things in the name of discipline, even when holding on to an idea causes you much distress.

On January 28, the intensity of what you need to do increases. Your focus and determination will help you gradually reach your dreams. Trust that even if you feel insecure and that you won't make it to your dreams right now, you will because you persisted.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords

Fairness matters, and on January 28, you'll be thinking about how a vibe feels off when someone acts in ways that don't align with your values, Leo. The Five of Swords is about conflict, and it could indicate that a relationship problem is on the horizon, making it feel like an argument or separation is inevitable.

Detach first to think, and act later. With patience and forethought, you can learn how to avoid a heated discussion. Maturity can get you through anything peacefully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups

Virgo, the Eight of Cups is a signal to let go of what you know and connect with new information for personal growth. On January 28, you may have to say goodbye to a chapter of your life that once defined you.

There will always be pangs of sadness during a transition period, but growth is important, and you're moving to a new phase of life that requires space to evolve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Cups, reversed

Not every person who wants to be in a relationship with you will have the capacity to love you as you need, Libra. The Knight of Cups, reversed, is about emotional instability.

On January 28, you may witness situations where passive-aggressive, mixed signals are coming out as a warning. Red flags aren't meant to be ignored. They show up to protect and to show you that your judgment should be respected and honored.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Swords, reversed

The Two of Swords, reversed, is about being stuck, Scorpio, and yet finding energy to move beyond stagnation. It takes time, effort and dedication to work on seeing things for what they are.

On January 28, you address your blindspots not because you see them, but because you recognize others see them, even though you don't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

The Sun tarot card is a happy signal for your life, Sagittarius. On January 28, you're given this beautiful sign that life is good.

No matter what problems you face, there's a situation working in your favor. You're in the limelight, and not only do others recognize you, but they also admire what you say and do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers

On January 28, you are invited to align with your truest self, Capricorn. The Lovers tarot card indicates a decision that involves some form of distraction.

Your heart wants one thing, and your mind tells you another. It's important to ponder and get back to center so you understand how your wants and desires align.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, the Ace of Wands, reversed signals a block in creative flow. You may feel disconnected from your expressive nature on January 28, which inhibits your free expression.

Wednesday's goal is reconnect with your life in a way that reopens the door to self-awareness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is about generous action that is balanced, Pisces. On January 28, it's a good idea to do things for others you know would be there to help you during your time of need.

You don't need a specific reason to do something kind. Care and love are all the motivation necessary to drive action.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.