Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From January 26 - February 1, 2026

Your animal sign's weekly Chinese horoscope is here for January 26 - February 1, 2026. It's time to wrap things up, as this week closes the door on the first month of the new calendar year.

Monday sets the tone for closure as a closed day. Tie up any errands or unfinished business before the end of January. Then, on Tuesday, take a small first step toward what you want to accomplish in February. This act doesn't have to be conclusive, since it's an establish day. All you want to do is set the intention and move in that direction. You'll be working on these activities in February after Sunday.

Wednesday is a remove day, so clear the front door and remove clutter from digital and physical spaces. Thursday is about staying busy; make it your errand day. Friday brings balance into your life, so plan on self-care. Saturday is an odd day for stable energy, since most places where you'd need to go are closed, such as doctors' offices or businesses, but if you have the ability to schedule appointments online, this is the time to do it.

The week ends strongly on Sunday. We have the start of a new month, and it's an initiate day. This is your time to do what you truly want to see flourish by the end of February. Yin energy, which is receptive, will last until February 17, so action doesn't mean force; it means opening your heart in a way that is receptive and willing to partner in loving and nurturing ways.

1. Rat

Rat, it's time to store what you need for the future. The energies of the week provide you with an opportunity to gather your thoughts and feelings. Aim to get to know yourself better. Lock in on the one thing you need and want to accomplish in February that centers around money and career.

When you know what that is in relation to an income plan or your personal budget, take action on Sunday. Your act can be as simple as putting a dollar in a money jar. But beforehand, on Tuesday, commit yourself to that project.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Pig. Your lucky day of the week is the 27th. Your lucky number of the week is 13.

2. Ox

A slow pace is something you're comfortable with, and with Yin energy dominating the end of the month, this is the perfect time to dig in and work hard. Ox, focus primarily on health and your personal disciplinary practices, such as your sleep schedule and how you develop physical strength or agility.

On Wednesday, remove unhealthy items from your pantry, and on Sunday, go food shopping or write your meal plan. You can order the tools you need to go to the gym or stay consistent.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Rat. Your lucky day of the week is January 31. Your lucky number is 9.

3. Tiger

You thrive with Yin energy, and this week, you laser in on what you intend to conquer. The area of your life you should focus on most is relationships. Aim to heal and resolve conflicts that linger and prevent you from enjoying life to its fullest.

You're a naturally nurturing and receptive animal sign, but these Tiger traits don't have to be passively expressed. You can nurture an apology or coax someone to open up and have a healing conversation. You can create an environment that supports harmony without losing your power.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Horse. Your lucky day of the week is January 30. Your lucky number of the week is 7.

4. Rabbit

Rabbit, you're associated with Lunar energies, so inherently, you are nurturing and receptive. The week begins with a Quarter Moon, which urges you to take active steps to secure your personal space.

Your home and personal energy can benefit from a deep cleaning, specifically on Thursday. Declutter everything you know that blocks your emotional expression. The Full Moon is on February 26, so you can schedule a donation pick-up in advance. Remove and put away anything that hurts your heart or makes you feel unhappy.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Tiger. Your lucky day of the week is January 28. Your lucky number of the week is 6.

5. Dragon

The Yin energy this week can be slightly uncomfortable for you, Dragon. You'll feel muted on many levels, and you need to balance your time and focus. You'll want to schedule activities that help you to work off some frustration. Your goal is to remain calm.

For now, your goal is to see success in a new light. You can be visible without leading. You can be present without having to be in control. Observe how your influence remains positive without forcing yourself to compete or be in the limelight.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Tiger. Your lucky day of the week is January 29. Your lucky number of the week is 5.

6. Snake

Snake, the Yin energy this month works nicely with your desire for depth and wisdom. This week, focus on learning. Study ancient sage teachings. Listen to what others say, and pick out pieces to meditate on and reflect on.

Your primary focus this week is on money and protecting your personal boundaries, but go one step further. Ask yourself why these things matter to you, and what doesn't cut it. If a boundary doesn't protect your time, then it's a hindrance to it.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Goat. Your lucky day of the week is February 1. Your lucky number of the week is 3.

7. Horse

This week, you may battle with inner control issues due to Yin's energy. A part of you will want to push boundaries, and yet there will be an attraction to rest and relaxation. When you lean into it, Horse, you'll find it very restorative for your busy mind.

The area to focus on most involves love and emotions. If you tend to gravitate toward chaos, choose to remain calm and detach from heated interactions rather than lean into them.

Your most compatible sign this week is Monkey. Your lucky day of the week is January 30. Your lucky number of the week is 2.

8. Goat

This week's theme is soft power, meaning you don't have to push yourself to perform beyond what feels natural to you. Because you're a caregiver, nurture things in your life that you know need attention. Goat, simplify and be practical on Thursday.

Think about what you need to do, and if you're unsure, ask for help. You're more open and receptive to advice now. On Sunday, after much thought, you'll know what to dedicate your time toward.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Rooster. Your lucky day of the week is January 31. Your lucky number this week is 1.

9. Monkey

This week, your joy is contagious, yet a part of you will wonder why others want or need certain things from you. You'll wrestle with suspicious thoughts on Thursday, but that's a good thing. Your focus will turn to contracts and business dealings, or to negotiating your schedule with others on Friday. Monkey, it's good to converse openly to get to the heart of what others want so you can decide if it works for you to take action on Sunday.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Goat. Your lucky day of the week is January 27. Your lucky number of the week is 6.

10. Rooster

Rooster, your focus is on work efficiency, so remain slow and methodical until Sunday, when it's time to be strategic and actionable. Look at systems and raise your personal standards on Thursday. Aim for doing things with the highest ethical standards possible on Friday. Little by little, see where you can improve on Saturday. Distractions will come up, but don't let them discourage you. Instead, see how to

Your most compatible sign this week is the Dragon. Your lucky day of the week is January 28. Your lucky number of the week is 8.

11. Dog

You're typically the one who gives so much to others, yet this week you're receiving the love and attention you crave. One area of life that comes into focus involves family, likely on Monday, then again on Sunday.

You may be given an apology and experience emotional healing that restores your faith and hope in others. On Thursday, make room for new energy, especially in spaces where you entertain. Remove clutter from your living room, specifically, and from your front door. Invite openness and minimize worry.

Dog, your most compatible sign this week is the Pig. Your lucky day of the week is January 30. Your lucky number of the week is 4.

12. Pig

You have a highly collaborative week ahead. This week, you may close out a few activities on Monday. Your attention turns to closure with an ex or someone you didn't say what you needed to say in a loving and kind manner. Monday can be the best day to schedule a future coffee chat for Tuesday.

Pig, this conversation doesn't have to be a direct act either. You can write your feelings in a journal and throw it in the trash, or burn the page and blow the ashes into the wind or put them in an ocean or lake.

Friday can be a great day for self-care or an appointment with a coach or mentor. The goal of this week is to tie up emotional loose ends so that by Sunday, you are free to do things that you want to do without the past lingering in the background.

Your most compatible sign this week is the Pig. Your lucky day of the week is January 26. Your lucky number for this week is 13.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.