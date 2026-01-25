3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Good Fortune From January 26 - February 1, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting abundance and good fortune from January 26 - February 1, 2026. Yin energy keeps these animal signs open and receptive this week.

This is not the time to push your will on others or to try to enforce a particular outcome. Instead, you learn to trust the process and allow yourself to receive. Two dates are ideal for taking action this week: Tuesday, January 27 and Sunday, February 1. Your job is to create the opportunity for reception, which involves clearing negative energy or outdated ways of performing. Doing so clears your mind, sets the tone for the environment, and emotionally prepares you to gather abundance from the universe.

Advertisement

1. Goat

Design: Your Tango

The week of January 26 - February 1 holds a lot of Yin energy, Goat, which matches your receptive nature. You receive your abundance in the form of money and deals that are financially advantageous to you. Your luckiest day this week is Friday, January 29, a Full Day, which is perfect for signing agreements, opening a business, or any task that promises some form of monetary benefit. If someone owes you money, you can ask for repayment and receive it.

Advertisement

Meditation and envisioning an item or outcome you want is powerful on this day as well, since intention setting is supported by the energy of the Wood Snake, an animal sign you're highly compatible with. The day pillar is water, spiritually nourishing your soul. You're reminded to lay low and not push to receive anything that doesn't feel natural. Your lucky color is green or pale blue, and your most compatible animal sign is the Snake.

2. Pig

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

There are two specific days when you attract abundance into your life this week, Pig. On Wednesday, January 28, a Remove Day, cleaning your personal space helps remove negative energy that holds you back from your luck. Yin energy is prevalent the entire week, so to recieve you'll need to remove.

Everything this week is part of a cosmic balance in your life. You inherently sense what to do when a relationship needs to end, or when an item sticks out like a sore thumb and feels out of place in your home. This is the time to remove it. While these aren't pleasant in their own right, they do provide a karmic release so you're open to receiving what's meant for you.

Positive energy begins to enter your life on Thursday, January 29, a full day, where you're receptive and open emotionally and spiritually. This is a great day for opening a business, hosting from your home or going on a trip. Your most compatible animal signs this week include the Tiger and the Rabbit.

Advertisement

3. Dragon

Design: Your Tango

There's a lot of yin receptive energy this week, Dragon. You'll have to let go of your desire to work to earn the things you receive. Instead, you'll have to allow goodness to flow to you, and surrender requires patience and practice.

Your luckiest day this week will be on Friday, January 30, a Balance Day, which is ideal for business, intimate partnerships, and starting a new project. The best color for you to wear is red to boost your energy, power, and attraction. Your most compatible animal sign is the Pig, thanks to their gentle-hearted nature.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.