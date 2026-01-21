The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, January 22 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for January 22, 2026. On Thursday, the Sun is in Aquarius and the Moon is in Pisces. The Sun brings attention to your desire for independence. The Moon highlights your ability to dream. Together, the Moon and Sun help you to creatively overcome any obstacles that prevent you from getting what you want.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Thursday is the Nine of Cups, which is about joy, happiness and success. This card is a positive sign of things to come, especially if you find a solution that helps you to get closer to a goal you set for yourself. Now, let's find out what else is in store for your sign today.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, January 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit, reversed

Aries, your tarot card for Thursday, January 22, is The Hermit, reversed, which can indicate an avoidance of inner truth.

Sometimes, the way you care for someone can lead you to put on blinders about problems that need to be solved.Your care and concern could be a significant problem in a relationship on Thursday because it prevents you from doing what needs to be done: giving honest feedback that creates friction.

The best of friends see each other's flaws and know how to guide each other toward healing or growth. If you spot an area that needs to be talked about, don't be afraid to open the conversation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Wands, reversed

Taurus, today's tarot card is the Eight of Wands, reversed, which focuses on delayed growth and change. Your career is taking a positive turn, and you are ready for it.

You recognize that a mentor or a social group can help you to get where you want to grow faster due to their experience, intelligence, and invaluable input. Today opens the door for you through a timely, serendipitous invitation or phone call.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, the Six of Pentacles highlights giving and receiving. These two actions create balance in your life, particularly on Thursday, January 22.

You learn by observing someone being charitable and kind in an unconventional, creative way. Seeing things in a new light opens your mind to your own potential and what you can do to make the world a better place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands

Cancer, your tarot card for Thursday, January 22, is the Three of Wands, which describes growth beyond what you're comfortable doing. You don't mind trying new things, and you embrace big challenges to stretch your mind and expand your awareness.

You hear a secret on Thursday that motivates and drives you to learn something new. Fresh ideas stimulate your mind and foster a yearning to broaden your horizons intellectually. Pick out a few titles you'd like to read, perhaps in book form. You search for more secret knowledge to grow your life in a way you know is lacking.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords

Leo, the King of Swords tarot card symbolizes clear decision-making. On Thursday, your thoughts are centered around a relationship and how you want to feel when you're around a certain person.

A part of you wants attention and to feel close, yet not at the expense of your autonomy and independence. On January 22, find a way to strike a suitable balance. Talk about your needs in a way that's useful and kind, and listen openly in a way that's supportive and understanding.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords tarot card is about mental clarity that is sudden and surprising, Virgo. Not all unexpected events are negative. In fact, on Thursday, January 22, you'll feel lightness in your heart and bring a sense of purpose to your health, wellness and fitness goals.

An overwhelming sense of goodness comes from embracing new ideas and putting them to use. A healthy mind is like tapping into a fountain of youth. Listen to classical music or think about a quote. Take one new thought and ponder to find a creative meaning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The High Priestess

On Thursday, January 22, the High Priestess tarot card reminds you to trust your intuition, Libra. Joy is an excellent indicator of when you're where you need to be. When you feel a strong sense of happiness and peace, wellness sets in.

That doesn't mean you won't have moments of self-doubt today, but overall, the goal is to remain centered and aligned with who you are. When you veer off course to please people or to avoid creating a problem, it can put the rest of your life off course. Instead, truth is what keeps you on the path you're meant to be on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, your daily tarot card, the Three of Swords, reversed, reflects the beautiful feeling you get after a heartbreak. The healing process from past pain is nearly over. You still feel the embers of a few memories that sting, but deep inside you know you're growing stronger and more fortified by the minute.

You're learning to become more comfortable in your skin, and now is when you start to feel hopeful again. Perhaps a new romantic door will open on January 22, or when you're ready. For now, embrace the moment of being over what you once thought would wound you forever.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, shines a light on mismanaged groups or situations where effort isn't equal, Sagittarius. A group project or collaboration on Thursday may challenge you to communicate better or to talk about what you recognize as unfair.

It's not easy speak up to people you admire or perceive as having more power than you, especially if you want to be liked. But on January 22, you discover a gentle approach that leads to a peaceful solution.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, the Eight of Wands, reversed, focuses on stalled progress. You want to see signs of growth in the projects, relationships, and areas where you invest your time and energy. Yet, time sometimes moves more slowly than you'd like, and your results are not where you'd like them to be.

On January 22, consider measuring your progress on paper or through a voice memo or note. It can surprise you how many things go unnoticed until you become more intentional about keeping track. Small changes each day add up quicker than you realize.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

Aquarius, the Page of Cups is about surprising messages that take you emotionally off guard. Your personal values come into focus on Thursday, January 22. You'll ponder how what you have feeds your sense of security and whether it gives you the life you want or satisfies your needs.

What works nicely for you and what doesn't becomes increasingly obvious. This is when life starts to change in the most positive way. You realize where to put your time and what's not worth investing in. You decide to choose what makes you feel good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Cups, reversed

Pisces, the Four of Cups, reversed tarot card indicates that there will be a new and exciting emotional development on January 22.

A door closes for you, and despite the sadness you feel today, you realize that this opens the door to a brighter future. Sorrow of yesterday quickly turns into hope for tomorrow. You discover what your heart really wants to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.