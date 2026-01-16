Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For January 19 - 25 — Aquarius Season Is Here

Weekly horoscopes are here for January 19 - 25, 2026, an exciting week for each zodiac sign as we get deep into Aquarius energy. Aquarius season begins when the sun joins Venus and the Moon in this sign on Janaury 19, bring a lot of exciting and creative energy into the mix. The Moon is also in Aquarius Moon early in the week, followed by Mercury and Mars as the week goes on.

This powerful stellium centers on building our community and keeping the friends we value closer than ever. While Capricorn season had us working on our goals, beginning this week, we start seeking support from those in our lives to achieve them. The Moon entering Pisces on the 21st shows us how to be more patient and compassionate with those around us, while the Aries Moon on the 24th is a chance to begin anew.

Weekly horoscopes for January 19 - 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this is an action-oriented week with the Sun now in Aquarius, showing you a new perspective when it comes to your friendships and the new friendships you're likely to make over the next several weeks. The Moon is also in Aquarius at the start of the week, further magnifying the theme of unity and camaraderie.

The imaginative Pisces Moon makes you feel more spiritually connected and emotionally fulfilled on Wednesday and Thursday. These are good days for strengthening the bonds you have at home.

The dynamic Moon in Aries leads to a positive weekend that welcomes more excitement into your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, while Capricorn season pushed you to build and strengthen your skills, Aquarius season shows you how to implement the knowledge you have gained. At the start of the week, the Moon in Aquarius also helps you build on and fulfill your dreams since you'll focus on achieving success.

While the Moon is in Pisces midweek, celebrate and honor yourself. The vibrant partnerships you make this week are just the start of a new chapter.

The Moon in Aries is a reminder to take it easy. Over the weekend, rest or start putting together your game plan for the next month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this is a week for you to methodically make the changes you desire now that the Sun is in Aquarius. During this airy season, you are thinking things through with more patience and clarity.

Any misunderstandings at home or work start clearing up this week as your ruling planet, Mercury, also enters this part of your chart on Tuesday. This is a good time to seek guidance from mentors.

On Sunday, the Moon in Taurus boosts your networking skills and brings you supportive energy from friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, now that the Sun and Moon are in Aquarius bringing more structure into your life, finding order and being more efficient at work is essential for you.

Once the Moon is in Pisces starting on Wednesday, its nostalgic energy may have you reflecting on the past, especially if this last Full Moon in Capricorn made you want to rekindle an old relationship. It is good to look back and learn from mistakes. Learn from it and move forward, but remember to focus on the present.

If you get too caught up in the past, the purifying energy of the Aries Moon helps you think ahead over the weekend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's important to bring balance into your life at the start of the week with the Sun and Moon in Aquarius opposing your sign.

This is also a good time to analyze love through a new lens. Current relationships are strengthened during the Pisces Moon, and single folks uncover what they seek in a partner during this lunation midweek.

The Moon in this position may also bring some new perspectives to how you save money. With Saturn meeting the Moon in this part of your chart, you're able to come up with practical and solid new ideas.

Abandoned projects resurface during the Aries Moon over the weekend, since it will allow you to trust your creative process a lot more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, progress is on your mind at the start of the week. Release what is no longer serving you during the Aquarius Moon at the beginning of the week. Any blockages are removed from your life during this dynamic Aquarius season.

Love reveals potent emotions this week, and the Pisces Moon adds elements of the past that may bring some shakiness to your relationships. However, this is only going to help you strengthen your foundation within the relationships that matter.

Over the weekend, the proactive Aries Moon encourages you to build and grow while becoming more self-assured. It is time for you to begin building your armor before Saturn enters this part of your chart again next month. This week, you are fueled with momentum to expand and excel in whatever you put your mind to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, victories are much more achievable now that we are in Aquarius season. This is your time for exploring love and romance with Venus in Aquarius making you more flirtatious and charming.

Once the Moon is in Pisces midweek, focus on expansion and growth within the professional or academic sector. You may take on new leadership roles since the Moon here adds some responsibilities to your plate.

But you’re prepared to take on this role, and once the Moon is in Aries, it makes you a more solution-oriented tactician. Though you're focused on winning this weekend, try not to be too impulsive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, as we prepare for additional planets to enter Aquarius, Venus, the Sun and the Moon in this sign at the start of the week reveal what you want to create in the future. This is a very important week that lays the groundwork for achieving your goals in the future.

When the Moon is in Pisces midweek, you'll likely feel more passionate about learning something new. If you were curious about a subject, this energy may resonate with you more with Saturn in the same sign as the Moon, instilling discipline and curiosity. You'll have more tolerance to research and learn as much as possible during this time.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Aries brings you the tools to nourish and heal your inner child.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the transition from Capricorn to Aquarius season is thrilling and energizing for you. At the beginning of the week, the Moon in Aquarius is your sign to trust your ideas and work on your projects.

When the Moon is in Pisces connects you with your emotions midweek. It's a healing couple of days as you reflect on the past, your family, and your history.

When the Moon is in Aries over the weekend, expect to get invited to events or rediscover your inspiration. Its fire energy encourages you to take the initiative with any artistic endeavors you may have given up on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the stellium of planets leaving your sign to enter Aquarius makes this a very introspective week revealing how you view yourself, what you value, and what habits need to be changed. The Sun and Moon in this position illuminate this part of your chart to show your worth and the talents you possess.

With the Moon in Pisces midweek, working hard feels effortless with the many brilliant ideas at your disposal. Collaborations are fruitful on Wednesday and Thursday, and you get a lot done.

The Aries Moon at the end of the week is relaxing and anchoring for you. Connect with your creative ideas at home and spend time with loved ones over the weekend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Happy Solar Return, Aquarius! It's a gorgeous week with a stellium building in your sign giving you main character energy for the next several weeks. Expect to see positive shifts in your relationships, career, and personal life. This is a time for community and connecting with others.

Midweek, the Moon in Pisces helps you come up with more sensible and realistic plans for your finances before Saturn enters Aries. Apply those lessons, review the plan, and be patient.

Once the Moon enters bold Aries on Friday, your hard work pays off. The Aries Moon pushes you to believe and dream big. With Mars in your sign, you can get things started and the momentum from the Aries Moon helps you push forward — as long as you have a plan.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Aquarius season starts this week, bringing promising opportunities. You feel more optimistic as you get closer to being released from the Saturnian bonds of the planet of discipline in your sign.

The Sun, Moon, and Venus in Aquarius could boost your imagination and ingenuity this week as you connect with the dreamscape. You'll benefit from this new source of ideas, especially when Mercury and Mars enter this part of your chart as well throughout the week.

The Moon in your sign midweek brings relaxation and calm, but it's a social energy as well. Reach out to friends and do something exciting together.

The Moon is in Aries over the weekend has you planning ahead. Before starting anything new, make sure to plan accordingly and be more pragmatic.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.