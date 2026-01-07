5 Zodiac Signs Are Destined To Attract Deep Love By The End Of 2026 — Study Reveals When It’s Most Likely To Happen

As the astrological energy shifts in 2026, five zodiac signs are destined to attract deep love — and a new report reveals when it's most likely to happen. According to a study by Tarotoo, these astrological signs are most likely to fall in love in 2026 because they're heavily influenced by Venus, Mars, and Jupiter this year.

To determine the exact dates when deep love is destined to find these zodiac signs, Tarotoo looked at when these three planets, which are associated with love (Venus), passion (Mars), and Jupiter (luck), influence the astrological houses associated with love and intimacy.

1. Aries

The study found that Aries is one of the zodiac signs attracting deep love in 2026. According to the report, "For this fire sign, Venus will stay in the 5th, 7th, and 8th houses, which are most associated with new relationships and romance, for 131 days."

When it comes to love and relationships, Aries has luck on their side for almost half of the year in 2026, but "The best time for Aries to look for love will be summer," the report noted, with the most favorable window for love being June 14 to July 9.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn is attracting deep love in 2026 because Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is in Capricorn's 7th house of relationships for the entire first half of the year. According to the study, "Jupiter influences new meetings and provides lucky chances, which will be present for this Earth sign for 276 days in the upcoming year."

Even so, if you truly want to find love, it might be a good idea to start looking for love as soon as possible, with the best time for love being January 1 to 17, 2026.

3. Pisces

In 2026, Pisces is destined to attract deep love. The study found that Venus, the planet of love, is in Pisces' love houses for 109, "creating the best chances for love and connection." Meanwhile, Jupiter adds a bit of luck to Pisces' love life for 111 days. According to the report, love and attraction peak for Pisces between March 3 to 6, 2026.

4. Aquarius

According to the report, Aquarius is destined to attract deep love in 2026 because "Jupiter will stay in the love-related houses for 165 days, making up almost half of the year for new connections and relationship growth."

The study noted that Mars plays a huge role this year as well, with the planet that rules passion spending time in Aquarius' love-related houses for 138 days. However, the most favorable time for love for Aquarius all year is January 24 to February 10.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, "Because of the red planet, which will stay in the 5th, 7th, and 8th houses for 131 days," the study found, "2026 promises Sagittarius a year full of chemistry and passion." However, according to the report, "the best days to follow through on the love sparks will be in spring," specifically from March 7 to 30, 2026.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.