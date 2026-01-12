Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For January 12 - 18 — Venus Enters Aquarius

Weekly love horoscopes are here for January 12 - 18, 2026, a week when the energy shifts in each zodiac sign's relationship as the planet of love changes signs. At the beginning of the week, Chiron makes several aspects between January 12 - 15 that may increase insecurities in some or make us aware of what our insecurities are and how they can play out in ways that can be personally destructive, keeping us from loving ourselves and interfering with relationships with others due to self-doubt. However, Venus trines Uranus on January 15, which is a great transit for love or just trying something new.

Venus enters Aquarius from January 17 to February 10. Venus in Aquarius is unpredictable and brings a more detached approach to love. You may not want to be confined or feel too tied down and may be more open to unusual friendships and hanging out with people who are different from your usual social circle, or you may be drawn to unconventional types of relationships. Past issues or those from the past may show back up when Venus conjuncts Pluto from January 17 to 19. You may feel driven to find something out about a love interest over the weekend, but it's best to avoid bringing up negative, difficult, or contentious subjects. The New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 is a powerful time for clarity and growth, but it may not come easily because the Moon conjuncts Mars along with Mercury conjunct Mars. The best advice is to direct this energy into something. For example with Mars, it could be physical activities such as hiking, walking, golfing, anything that involves physical movement and action.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly love horoscopes for January 12 - 18, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, by midweek, the Saturn-Venus sextile helps you release any past hurts and emotional traumas. You'll start feeling more grounded this week. It is also a great week for any important communication or conversations you may have.

The New Moon falls in your career house on January 18. Its conjunction to Mars may signify an issue between work and home life or balance. Don’t fly off the handle.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, you adopt a new and more upbeat perspective this week. The Scorpio Moon's positive aspect to Venus early in the week brings greater happiness as well as clarity.

The New Moon on January 18 falls in your ninth house, so you may be thinking of meeting someone at a distance or taking a trip with someone special. Though this New Moon is compatible with your sign, watch your emotional energy at this time.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the Moon enters your seventh house of relationships midweek. The Moon makes a positive aspect to Pluto, which represents a profound change in terms of love. This could mean someone from your past shows up this week, or you could be with someone you have shared past experiences with.

The New Moon on January 18 pinpoints how you feel in an existing relationship, if you have one.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, the first half of the week starts out well. You have a good chance of connecting with a partner or someone special during this time.

The New Moon on January 18 falls in your seventh house of partners. Mars has been transiting your seventh house, and it is likely you have experienced some disagreements or minor setbacks.

If your relationship is solid and there is no issue, you should be able to get through the New Moon without any problems. But if there is an issue, it could be a contentious time. Keep a level head.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, the relationship between Venus and Saturn this week is an important energy for you. If nothing else, it shows you the importance of reliability or even longevity.

Venus enters Aquarius, or your seventh house of partners, on the 17th. However, Venus is conjunct Pluto, which can result in points of view that don’t mix or issues over money or closeness. Don’t let things get blown out of proportion, especially as we approach the New Moon over the weekend.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, this is a great week to focus on small gestures that mean something rather than grand announcements of love. It’s an excellent time to discuss future plans if you want to move forward in a relationship.

While a New Moon in your fifth house of love is typically a great time for romance, all of the Mars energy involved could make it more difficult this weekend. If things are generally positive, don’t expect trouble. But if there are lingering problems and issues in your relationship, you can expect them to show up at this time.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week holds the potential to bring about a heartfelt conversation or encouragement to take a relationship to the next level.

Consistency is available this week. Venus moves into your fifth house of love on Saturday, making this a great time for romance or meeting someone new.

The New Moon on January 18 may be difficult, but if things are going well, it shouldn’t amount to a major issue.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the Moon in your sign connects with Venus on the 13th, which could bring about or feel like new beginnings in love and romance.

Watch things when Venus enters Aquarius on the 17th, because Venus conjunct Pluto can create jealousy and suspicion, which you are familiar with. Don’t get too intense on Saturday or during the New Moon on Sunday, because you could regret it. The Moon’s conjunction to Mars could stir up communication issues.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this is not a week for jumping into relationships you haven’t thought through things first. Use this week to release self-doubt and stick with what or who is reliable in your life.

The New Moon on January 18 is iffy for many of us, but for you, it could create an issue over finances or personal self-worth. Simply being aware of this can help you avoid it.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, Venus is winding up its time in your sign this month and moves into Aquarius on the 17th. This should have been a good few weeks for you! Venus’s entrance into your second house increases your feelings of self-worth.

The New Moon on January 18 falls in your sign, which can be a type of yearly reset if you are feeling balanced. Otherwise, it can lean toward aggravation or even being mad at yourself, so be sure to take it easy on yourself over the weekend.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Venus enters your first house this week, meaning the next month is one of your best all year.

Later this month, Venus is joined by Mars in Aquarius, so you are coming into a great time for love. If you are single, you have a good chance of meeting someone new very soon.

The New Moon may cause you to want to spend some time alone. If so, it is time to release any negative feelings about past disappointments.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, this is a great week for socializing, especially if you are single.

Venus in Aquarius enters your 12th house on January 17, and its conjunction to Pluto may cause some emotional issues or feelings of insecurity, jealousy, or unworthiness. Release this on Sunday during the New Moon in Capricorn, which can help keep you more grounded and know that any negative feelings will soon pass.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.