Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope For Sunday, January 11: The Moon Enters Scorpio

The daily horoscope is here for January 11, 2026, revealing how the Moon entering Scorpio influences each zodiac sign's day. The Scorpio Moon brings potent energy for intimacy and truth-telling, both with others and with yourself.

On Sunday, conversations may veer into territory that feels raw or revealing, but there’s power here if you resist the urge to control the outcome. Write what you’d normally edit out. Sit with a memory, or a craving, until it tells you what it wants.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you've decided existential reckoning has no age requirement. On January 11, you’re questioning structures you once accepted without protest and roles or obligations that once felt motivating but now feel restrictive.

Freedom isn’t irresponsibility. On Sunday, you just have a more profound feeling of what’s been missing. You’re learning which responsibilities are sacred and which ones were inherited without consent.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you're entering a strategic phase where power dynamics come sharply into focus. You see who benefits from your compliance on Sunday.

Take note of how you've outsourced authority over your time, money, or emotional energy. Rather than rebelling impulsively, you’re playing the long game — thinking several moves ahead.

The more calmly you observe the system on Sunday, the more precisely you’ll know where to apply pressure to liberate yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your inner world is widening again. Not just socially or intellectually, either. You’re craving stimulation that stretches your worldview, not merely reflects it.

Someone slightly outside your usual orbit may arrive as a teacher, connector, or catalyst, nudging you toward your next evolution. On January 11, growth comes from exposure to new settings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Scorpio Moon on January 11 asks you to interrogate the architecture of your working life. If inspiration has been replaced by obligation, that’s data worth listening to.

This is an opportunity to redesign success on your own terms, integrating creativity, emotional fulfillment, and sustainability. You don’t need a complete exit strategy yet, but you do need honesty about what no longer nourishes you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, joy is your compass on Sunday. Anything that dims it deserves scrutiny. Whether romantic, social, or creative, connections should leave you feeling more alive.

On January 11, you’re rediscovering that play counts for something. It reveals where your heart still feels safe enough to open. If something feels heavy too soon, trust that information.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Scorpio Moon on January 11 nudges you out of over-calculation and into lived experience. It can be hard to remember that not everything needs to be optimized or predicted, but one spontaneous choice made from feeling rather than logic could disrupt a stagnant pattern in the best way.

Let intuition take the wheel on Sunday. The mind can map routes, but the heart knows which doors are worth opening.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, desire isn’t something that arrives. It needs your ultimate courage. On January 11, you’re asked to move from passive wishing to active pursuit.

What you want requires participation, clarity, and sometimes risk. The Scorpio Moon is a good time to name your longing plainly, without romanticizing delay. Assertiveness doesn’t ruin harmony on Sunday. It actually creates momentum.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, with the Moon in your sign on Sunday, there’s temptation to spend money or energy as a way to feel renewed. If you indulge, do so intentionally. Choose investments that replenish rather than distract.

This is also a decisive moment for learning that a book, course, or insight could shift your trajectory more than expected. Knowledge is a form of power when applied consciously.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re hungry for a challenge again. Life feels more alive when there’s something to pursue, especially joy itself.

Think about whether you’ve been straddling along the lines of safety because you’re afraid of failure. What you need on Sunday is more growth to go into the deeper end of your desires without hesitation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re allergic to stagnation, and lately, something has felt too small for your capacity. If a plan has plateaued, this isn’t failure if you use it as feedback.

During the Scorpio Moon on January 11, recalibrate, recommit, or reroute with intention. Ambition is sacred when aligned with purpose. Don’t settle for adequacy when you’re built for legacy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your devotion needs recalibrating. Somewhere along the way, inspiration may have been replaced by obligation or optics.

On January 11, reconnect with the original spark that led you to begin. New creative avenues are calling on Sunday, but only if you make room for curiosity over completion. Let experimentation lead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’re done shrinking your vision to fit someone else’s ceiling. This is a powerful time to advocate for yourself professionally and to speak with clarity about your worth, your trajectory, and your future.

Legacy isn’t built quietly. On Sunday, you can articulate your value and claim space without apology. You realize what claiming space actually requires from you today.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.