Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 7 Reveals What You Need To Know About Wednesday

Tarot horoscopes are here for January 7, 2026, revealing what each zodiac sign needs to know about Wednesday according to their tarot card of the day. The Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon is in Virgo, meaning the day's energy is practical, grounded, and work-focused.

The collective tarot card for Wednesday is the Hermit, which is about inner focus and spiritual pursuits. Today's progress doesn't come from pushing harder or solving everything immediately. Instead, your energy comes from stepping back and listening. It's a day to let things go rather than try to solve every problem yourself.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Daily one-card tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, January 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for January 7 is the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, which speaks to delays or missed opportunities. A particular situation tied to practical matters like work, money, and long-term plans comes into focus on Wednesday.

To you, it appears that something has potential but needs better preparation before it can succeed. Investigate to see what you can do to elevate its potential.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil, reversed

Taurus, The Devil, reversed, is about habits that drain your energy. On January 7, your mindset is firm that change is needed. Reclaim control on Wednesday and choose a healthier lifestyle by breaking free from old habits and obligations.

When you release working patterns that no longer help you to reach your goals, you're more productive and less overwhelmed. On Wednesday, instead of letting guilt hold you back, choose power over pressure.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card is about making a choice, Gemini. You know what you genuinely care about, and on January 7, you are ready to turn your attention toward that aim.

On Wednesday, commit to what actually matters instead of spreading your attention between two people, projects or ideas. Your decision reflects your priorities, and you are unconcerned whether others agree with you.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Cups

Cancer, the Five of Cups represents disappointments and focuses on what didn't work rather than what can now or in the future. On January 7, you are encouraged to review your perspective on a variety of things that you have dedicated your time and attention to.

As Wednesday's tarot card suggests, the emotional weight you carry is holding you back. But acknowledging what's happening can help you pivot and refocus your attention on what you need to rebuild.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Cups

Leo, the Nine of Cups is about satisfaction and personal fulfillment. In a career or productivity context, it means enjoying the results of the effort you've already put in.

Today favors completing tasks that bring you a sense of closure, and you feel proud of how far you've come. When you act like yourself, you appreciate your progress. Your motivation increases, and you feel good. You perform better, and your outlook returns to optimism.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Pentacles

Virgo, your tarot card for January 7, the Page of Pentacles, is about learning and seeing growth as a process rather than a test of your resilience or skill.

You're learning and growing, Virgo, and it all starts with being practical and curious. You are taking small steps forward and improving your life one moment at a time.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles

Libra, the Four of Pentacles is about control, boundaries and resource management. What this tarot card insinuates is that you're being protective of your time and energy on January 7.

Guard your finances and resources from being drained, and use them wisely. Returning your focus to what you need to work on creates stability. You manage your life effectively on Wednesday, and it shows.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Justice

The Justice tarot card is about being fair and thoughtful during decision-making, Scorpio. If you face a problem you must address at work on Wednesday, this card denotes clarity and balance.

Today supports productive choices that are rooted in honesty with yourself and others. When your expectations are clear, your efficiency improves, and it makes a huge difference.

On January 7, start by addressing what needs to be handled directly, which prevents complications later. You're on top of what you need to manage, and your efforts help keep things flowing.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, your tarot card for January 7 turns your attention to tradition and long-standing systems such as banks, governmental institutions, and houses of worship. Wednesday challenges you to identify what needs to change and what ought to remain the same.

You'll have a highly productive day when you follow proven methods that have a long-standing track record of success. You save time and energy, and rather than try to enforce radical adjustments, aim for work. The discipline you use today will build the credibility you need tomorrow.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, the King of Swords, reversed points to mental overload, miscommunication, and overthinking. On January 7, slow down your mind before making decisions. You want to be slow and steady with what you choose to do.

It's time to work efficiently and to simplify your life. Take a moment to clarify your tasks for today to avoid wasting time or effort. Thinking and planning will help you know what to focus on first.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands, reversed

On Wednesday, the reversed Three of Wands indicates delays or uncertainty about the future, Aquarius. You are doing a review before expanding something you want to see grow.

Working on improvement right now is much better than launching a new plan. Your productivity can come from adjusting others' expectations or from trying to do things for the sake of people-pleasing. Patience now prevents you from making mistakes later.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

Pisces, your tarot card for January 7 is the Six of Pentacles, which is about balance and fairness. You are looking for mutual support from others on Wednesday. In a workplace setting, you desire a healthy exchange of power — you want your effort and what you produce to match.

Your productivity improves when others' contributions feel reciprocated rather than one-sided, with you or another person bearing a heavier share of the work. Today, offer help when it's needed, and ask for it when you feel overwhelmed and could use a helping hand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.