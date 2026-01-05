Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of January 5 - 11, 2026

After the week of January 5 to 11, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. The holidays are over, and it’s time to go back to work, which isn’t easy, but at least the planets are on our side for the first part of the week. On January 6, the Sun conjuncts Venus. This is an upbeat transit that has you seeking pleasant conversations and new friendships.

On January 9, the Sun conjuncts Mars and Venus opposes Jupiter, creating a planetary medley of energies. The Sun-Mars alignment is indicative of anger, upsets, and direct action. Venus opposite Jupiter, on the other hand, makes us just want to chill. This helps balance the Mars energy, but leans toward overindulgence.

Ending the week, on January 11, Venus squares Chiron, the wounded healer. This transit brings up themes of love, values, and self-worth. Although this week may be a little tricky, life improves greatly afterward, especially for these three zodiac signs.

1. Pisces

This is a good week to focus on your social circles and friendships, Pisces. You may still feel unsettled by the Cancer Full Moon and any fallout from this in terms of friendships and relationships. Some emotional sensitivity is expected. You may question the whys of the relationships in your life, or feel in some way that you are less than others.

Focus on the future because next month, Saturn leaves your sign for the next 30 years. When Saturn enters Aries, you feel a sense of relief. The heaviness you have felt for some time now lifts, and you feel a great deal freer.

Watch your energies this week and get plenty of rest. This week is a good time for some self-care. Don’t overdo or overindulge in something you may regret the next day. If you are feeling overly sensitive or unworthy, take a look at why that is. Focus on emotional healing and letting go as we begin the new year.

2. Virgo

You may experience emotional oversensitivity this week, Virgo. This creates discouraging events or circumstances surrounding relationships. Life hasn't been easy, but things will get better when Saturn and Neptune leave Pisces later this month.

The key to navigating the week is to manage your stress, health, and well-being. You must put this first, even if your workload is heavy. Focus on smaller but thoughtful actions in terms of your relationships and try to save any contentious conversations for another time. Thinking before you speak or react goes a long way in terms of overcoming obstacles.

3. Cancer

You are still under the influence of the Cancer Full Moon that rose on January 3, although things are calming down this week. You still face some challenges in relationships due to the Venus-Mars conjunction. Venus square Chiron also brings up emotional baggage from the past.

In many respects, this week is about letting go of old, non-productive habits and negative viewpoints of yourself. It's time to discard any old emotional problems that resurfaced during the full moon. All of this may create some fatigue, so emotional and physical self-care is needed. If you struggle with a need for independence, don't be afraid to set some boundaries with the people in your life.

If old emotional issues come up, try and get to the bottom of the cause, even if it creates moments of discomfort. If you can do this and release any ongoing issues, you do yourself a huge favor.

