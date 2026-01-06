Financial Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On January 7, 2026

Financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs on January 7, 2026. Wednesday's Moon in Virgo has us focusing on things like work ethic and checking in on our financial status to consider what we can do better in the upcoming months.

The Virgo Moon reveals where small changes can create lasting improvement and where recent effort is finally paying off. We may have just come out of a hard year, but we've shaken off the last of the negativity. Now, we are ready to move into an easier existence.

For these astrological signs, January 7 marks the date when financial pressure eases and lets us breathe for a minute. It's now up to us to make the most of that minute by making smart use of our resources.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been analyzing every expense, Virgo, often feeling as though you're drowning in bills. You tend to make things worse than they are, but on January 7, you come to realize that what you have is absolutely manageable.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in your sign, you start to see that it's a waste of time to live in that constant negative mindset. If you really want a break, it's going to have to be mental, Virgo. Start prioritizing what is most important on your to-do list. If you stick to the list, you restore order and hardship ends. No more anxiety and no more overthinking.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Financial pressure has tested your patience, Capricorn, and you are seriously over it. You need relief, and you know that you're the only one who can save the day. That's good. That's you taking responsibility.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo, you figure out what to do next. You can't stay in one place forever, and you feel like you're bleeding money. In order to stop the flow, you need to think on your feet.

Fortunately, on January 7, that Capricorn savviness kicks in and helps you see a path to rid yourself of the hardships that have started to define you. It's time to say 'no more,' and on Wednesday, you banish financial struggle once and for all. You know what you're doing, Cap!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Money matters have felt iffy in your world as of recent times, Pisces, mostly because your way of bringing in the big bucks has been inconsistent. However, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo on January 7 brings much-needed structure into your life. A solution appears through organizational skills, which you may not have known you possess.

The thing with you, Pisces, is that you're much more gifted financially than you give yourself credit for. That's mainly because you haven't really tried. But starting on Wednesday, financial hardships end as you regain trust in your ability to handle practical matters. Perfect! Put in the effort and watch the rewards come to you. This Virgo Moon shows you that stability merely requires consistency and follow-through.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.