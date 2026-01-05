3 Zodiac Signs Have A Very Lucky Week From January 5 - 11, 2026

From January 5 to 11, 2026, three zodiac signs have a very lucky week. The week ahead begins as Venus unites with Mars in Capricorn on Monday, January 5. This is actually part of a lucky triple conjunction between the Sun, Venus, and Mars, which brings dynamic and forward-thinking energy into your life.

Capricorn is an industrious zodiac sign, yet it's also deeply committed to its goals. With the intensity of the Capricorn stellium in effect this week, it's best to take your time making any decisions. Capricorn helps you find a balance between achieving goals and embracing the moment.

This week, surrender to the path ahead and know that when something is meant to happen, it will come to fruition in divine timing. Luck often reveals itself when you least expect it. It doesn’t always appear through magical lottery winnings or material wealth, but in the ability to broaden your horizons and embrace the path ahead.

You don’t have to know where your dreams will lead, or how everything will turn out, to begin. You only need to commit to the discovery of your best life. Trust that, whether through big or small revelations, the universe is always surrounding you with luck.

1. Taurus

Set an intention to start loving your life, Taurus. You began 2026 as the zodiac’s luckiest sign. On Monday, January 5, Venus unites with Mars in Capricorn, helping you shift your goals and priorities. While Venus and Mars are known as the celestial lovers, this won’t only bring luck to your romantic life. Venus brings abundance, joy, and a zest for life, while Mars reminds you that what you dream of is worth working for.

This supercharged energy is meant to help transform your life and usher in a time of greater abundance, wealth, adventure, and romance. Yet to receive this, you must be willing to embrace change. Don’t waste time getting caught up in the details or how something will work. Don’t let fear hold you back, either. Instead, see that everything that is occurring is happening for you. Try to have faith in where the universe is leading you.

Whatever you dream this week, you can achieve. But this energy is out of the box and involves a new direction for your life, so start looking into new opportunities and researching what you want to achieve. If love knocks, be sure that you answer.

2. Aquarius

Seek new experiences, Aquarius. You are one of the free spirits of the zodiac. Because of this, you can’t stay stagnant for too long without it affecting how you feel and the ways that you approach life. As an air sign, movement is essential to manifesting. Yet, you haven't been embracing this recently. While you may have certain obligations in your life, you still need to seek new experiences and embrace your free-spirited nature.

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Saturday, January 10. This lunar energy reminds you of the connection between your emotional well-being and the luck that you attract into your life. If you want a dream to come true, then you must start embracing new experiences.

Even if you don’t have space for the adventure that you want to take, shake up your routine and try something new. Do something just for the enjoyment of it, Aquarius. Embrace the deep sense of freedom that you need in order to know you are co-creating your destiny with the universe.

3. Gemini

This is only the beginning of a new spiritual journey, Gemini. Asteroid Vesta shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, January 11, helping you dedicate yourself to a life of connection, meaning, and purpose. Vesta represents your authentic spark and your commitment to creating a life that is in alignment with this part of yourself. In Aquarius, it helps you attract greater luck. Yet, it’s you must embrace this in order to receive the rewards.

Vesta will remain in Aquarius until March 10. This period is a great time to start working with the energy of the universe and listening to your intuition. Try to figure out, not just where the universe is guiding you, but the purpose of it as well.

With Vesta in Aquarius, your energy is heightened, and you feel a deep connection to the world around you. Just be sure that you’re open to understanding new perspectives or learning more about yourself. By embracing the intuitive aspect of luck, you allow yourself and your life to flourish.

