Your Daily Love Horoscope For Wednesday, January 7: Let Your Heart Lead Today

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for January 7, 2026. On Wednesday, the Virgo Moon aligns with Mercury in Capricorn, creating the perfect opportunity to deepen your emotional bond. With the Moon and Mercury both in earth signs, there is a grounded energy to share your feelings rather than your fears.

You feel safe opening your heart and want to focus on the emotions in your relationship rather than on logical plans or agreements alone. Your chance to transform your relationship and the bond you share is here. You can feel a connection that truly honors your unique authenticity and dreams for love.

Love horoscopes for Wednesday, January 7, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to lay all your cards on the table, Aries. If you struggle to connect with your emotions, focus on how you feel rather than on traditional relationship milestones.

Get clear about your emotions before talking with your partner on January 7. You can challenge yourself to express your feelings rather than your thoughts. This is what is needed to heal or improve your current connection.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Share your dreams, dear Taurus. Something deep has been stirring within your soul, but you have yet to open up to your partner about what you’ve been going through. You don’t need a plan yet. It’s OK to share what your dreams are with the person that you love — you don’t always need to be the logical or pragmatic one.

Whether it involves the future of your relationship or new adventures you’d like to take together, dreaming together on January 7 is an essential part of staying together.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Talk about what you’ve been going through, Gemini. You’ve been through an intense period of personal growth and transformation over the last few months.

While all of this is positive, you may not have fully shared this with your partner. On January 7, you don’t need to protect them from it or assume they already know. If you want a deeper relationship, it means sharing all the parts of life you go through, not just the beautiful moments.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on the future, Cancer. With Mercury in your house of romance and the Moon activating your sector of communication, today is all about the future of your relationship.

This energy helps you to talk about how to grow together with your partner on January 7, whether that means a committed relationship or supporting one another’s dreams.

While this is a time of deep emotions, do try to focus on what actually feels tangible. This helps the conversation flow and brings the clarity that you need.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Share your deepest fears, sweet Leo. It can often feel challenging for you to share what doesn’t feel easy or what carries darkness. Yet, a relationship isn’t only built on light, but on all that defines who you are.

Trust that you deserve to be loved for your darkness as well as your light, and on January 7, open up to your partner about your fears and wounds. You want more than just a surface-level relationship, and today is your chance to start cultivating it.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make the first move, dear Virgo. The Moon in your sign on January 7 helps you embrace your feelings and better understand what you want in your relationship.

With Mercury in your house of commitment and marriage, this is the perfect time to be the one to make the first move. Whether you are the one to propose taking the next step, or you come right out and say what you want, you initiate this conversation. You never know what it could be unless you give it a chance.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are not expected to be perfect, Libra. You may feel triggered on January 7. While you think that your partner is the cause, you go deeper.

There is an element of your inner healing and what you’ve experienced in the past that you are still working through. Take accountability for your trigger on Wednesday and be honest with your partner about what you’re going through. You don’t need to be perfect or always sweet to deserve someone by your side.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Confide in those whom you trust, Scorpio. On January 7, you're wrestling with a major decision in your romantic life. While you usually remain silent, try to work it out on your own, or avoid it altogether, Wednesday's energy calls for a different approach.

You don’t need to go through this alone or pretend that you're not on the precipice of something big. Talk with your friends today, share your excitement as well as your fears. Let them support you and help you understand what you genuinely want.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is a second chance for love, Sagittarius. While the energy today supports all you’re striving for in your career, it also benefits your romantic life.

You’ve been moving through deep lessons involving the kind of love that you deserve. Because of this, a second chance for love arrives on January 7, but you’re going to need to be courageous.

Share how you truly feel and be your most vulnerable self, because that is the only way this second chance becomes your forever.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Explore the depths of your relationship, Capricorn. While you are known for practical acts of love, today you get to embrace your deepest romantic desires.

On January 7, the Moon and Mercury inspire you to seek out greater meaning in your relationship by exploring a new way of communicating or bonding with your partner. This carries an element of spirituality or travel, and finally allows you to achieve the depth that you’ve been craving.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your intuition never steers you wrong, Aquarius. Your intuition is heightened on Wednesday with Mercury in Capricorn. However, it revolves around the changes that you are hoping to make in your relationship.

These inner feelings may not make logical sense, but still open up and share them with your partner. Believe in your inner wisdom and let yourself trust where you are guided. There is always a reason for every feeling.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Tell them you love them, dearest Pisces. With the Moon in Virgo on January 7, your emotions are at the forefront of your heart.

You know how you feel and exactly what you want in your relationship. Lucky for you, Mercury in Capricorn, is the perfect opportunity to share how you feel. This creates a situation in which you need to express your love or interest toward someone special in your life.

Be sure you take the chance on January 7 because the stars are truly aligning to bring the two of you together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.