Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, January 4: The Moon & Jupiter Align In Cancer

The astrological signs feel sentimental during Sunday's horoscope.

Written on Jan 03, 2026

daily horoscopes January 4 2026 zodiac signs Design: YourTango | Photo: Dima DallAcqua, Unsplash
Advertisement

Daily horoscopes are here for January 4, 2026 when the Moon conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer, making each zodiac sign feel unusually sentimental and reflective. With Moon conjunct Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, we're drawn toward memories, family, and the places and people that make you feel at home. 

Gratitude and grief can coexist here, each amplifying the other. What matters most now isn’t efficiency or progress, but connection and the reassurance that you belong somewhere, and that someone belongs with you.

YourTango

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today

Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, January 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aries, you don’t need to try to future-proof your feelings. If something tender, nostalgic, or slightly inconvenient is unfolding at home or behind closed doors on Sunday, let it

Stay up too late talking. Revisit old photos. Have the emotionally charged dinner that derails your productivity. You can rebuild the plan later, but on January 4, step into the scene.

RELATED: Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For January 5 - 11 — Life Is Genuinely Good

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Taurus, text the person you keep drafting messages to. Bring up the memory that still has electricity in it. Conversations are meant to be alive, even the messy, intimate, and maybe even poorly timed ones. 

Let words spill on Sunday. You can clean up misunderstandings later, but you’ll regret the silence more than the awkwardness.

RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From January 5 - 11, 2026

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Gemini, you’ve been worrying about stability, money, and whether you’re doing adulthood right. Pause all that on Sunday. Eat something good. Buy yourself a small pleasure. Let your body reassure your mind that you’re okay today. 

This isn’t the chapter where everything gets solved, but it is one where you prove to yourself you can take care of the present moment without overthinking about the rest.

RELATED: 6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Success On January 4, 2026

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Cancer, this is your emotional season, and you’re allowed to be dramatic about it. Fall apart a little. Fall in love a little. Overshare, then laugh about it. Wear something sentimental. 

Whatever you do on Sunday, let people see you in your feelings instead of feeling like you have to manage them. You’re not meant to be composed all the time. You're allowed to be alive.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On January 4, 2026

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Leo, there are feelings you’ve been carrying quietly beneath the charisma and competence you offer so easily. They’ve been patiently waiting for a moment when you stop being watched long enough to hear them. 

On Sunday, let yourself rest without feeling like you have to be productive or use downtime for healing and self-improvement.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On January 4, 2026

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Virgo, on Sunday, spend time with people who feel like home rather than an obligation. Accept the invitation to the dinner that could turn into a long night. Say no to the thing that drains you, even if it makes sense on paper. 

The future isn’t built through efficiency alone. You also need friendships that let you lean into your softness, too.

RELATED: Your 2026 Numerology Horoscope Is Here, Based On Your Birthday

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Libra, you’re trying to balance being impressive with being human, and it’s not always an elegant process. Let it be awkward on Sunday. Ask for reassurance when you need it. Admit that you’re tired when you are. 

It's time to redefine success in a way that doesn’t leave you emotionally bankrupt. You’re allowed to want tenderness alongside ambition. One doesn’t cancel out the other.

RELATED: January 2026 Monthly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Scorpio, feed your mind something that actually satisfies you. Book the trip, read the book that sometimes makes you cry, or get absorbed in a theory or fantasy that gives your emotions somewhere to roam. 

You don’t need intensity for its own sake right now. On Sunday, aim for finding meaning that feels expansive and free.

RELATED: Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of January 2026

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you can’t outrun this one with optimism. Something deep wants attention on Sunday. Lean in and admit when you care. 

Intimacy won’t trap you, but pretending you’re untouched will. Freedom feels better when you stop pretending nothing matters.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Attract Financial Success All Month In January 2026

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Capricorn, let someone into your heart on Sunday. Relationships deepen when you stop organizing them and start feeling your way through them. 

This might look like admitting you’re tired, asking for reassurance, or letting someone see you without the answers instead of relying on control or responsibility to feel safe.

RELATED: Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs In January 2026

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
5 Zodiac Signs Destined For Financial Success In 2026

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your nervous system needs maintenance. If you can, sleep in on Sunday. Eat properly and take a walk. Adjust your routines so your body feels safe again. 

This isn’t necessarily glamorous, but it’s essential. The big ideas will return once your system is regulated.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck In January 2026

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces daily horoscope Design: YourTango

Pisces, abandon the urge to make sense of yourself for a while. On Sunday, follow whatever tugs gently but persistently at your attention, even if it’s a half-formed idea or a world you keep returning to in your imagination. 

January 4 is a day to let curiosity lead without demanding outcomes. Let yourself wander and absorb things slowly. 

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In January 2026

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

Advertisement
Loading...