Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, January 1 — A Strong Start To The Year

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for New Year's Day 2026 is here as Mercury shifts into Capricorn on January 1, drawing your focus toward making plans for the year ahead. If you are already in a relationship, this helps you get off to a strong start in 2026. You focus on her personal plans and on ensuring you create a life of stability.

If you’re still looking for that incredible love, this energy can help you better enjoy your single life in the meantime or make plans to invite new romance into your life. While Mercury in Capricorn benfits New Year's resolutions, it’s better to set an intention rather than a short-lived promise that may not make it until February. Today, reflect on how to make your dreams come true and to continue showing your partner that you see them in your future.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on January 1, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pace yourself, dearest Aries. Although 2026 starts strong for you, be sure that you’re pacing yourself and not rushing through anything.

Under the energy of Mercury in Capricorn, make plans with your partner so that they feel that your relationship is successful. Be sure your intentions come from a genuine place and are not solely seeking outside confirmation. Consider what you and your partner want to achieve in the new year without feeling like you have to rush the process.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Luck is on your side on New Year's Day, Taurus. With Mercury in Capricorn activating your house of luck, you genuinely are starting 2026 on the right foot.

You can revitalize a current relationship, but it comes with a heavy dose of long-distance travel. Start planning your travel goals for the new year or that relocation you’ve been dreaming of.

If you’re single, take the trip you've been dreaming of — that is where you finally stumble into love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to compromise, Gemini. Capricorn energy governs your house of transformation and intimacy. You need plans and stability to feel close to your partner.

While Mercury is in Capricorn, you do want to be sure of not getting into any arguments or power struggles. Try to validate your partner’s ideas and look for ways to compromise instead of getting your way.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is in the air, Cancer. With so much Capricorn energy surrounding you, 2026 is starting filled with love.

As Mercury shifts into Capricorn on January 1, you begin to focus on aspects of communication. Conversations with an existing partner or making plans for the future.

If you’re single, you may want to start clearing your social calendar. New and exciting date offers may keep you busy for the next few weeks. Just keep in mind, if you want love in your life, you must create space for it.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take your time building a relationship that can last, Leo. Mercury moves into Capricorn on January 1, igniting a deep desire to strengthen your existing relationship and work on yourself.

Focus on the small changes that can leave a lasting impact. Whether you’re drawn to look into counseling or you want to start a new health regimen, it'll help solidify your relationship for the future.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Commitment is romantic, dearest Virgo. Everything in the universe on New Year's Day is guiding you toward your forever love.

Capricorn energy represents your house of marriage, commitment, and family, so that is where your focus should be today and in the first few weeks of 2026, whether you’re planning a wedding or thinking about how to meet the love of your life and commit to your forever.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Home should be a feeling and not just a place, Libra. Mercury moves into Capricorn on January 1, creating a powerful period for making significant changes in your home and close relationships.

Whether you already live with your partner or are considering it, take a step forward. Focus on themes of domesticity, improving your own living situation, and finally creating the home that you have always wanted.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for the process, Scorpio. Capricorn energy governs your house of communication, so with Mercury here, what you say carries greater weight.

Mercury in Capricorn is a time to hold space for the process. Be sure that what you say is about creating the foundation for the future that you’re dreaming of.

You have a strong motivation for planning and clarity, so just be sure you’re not doing it all and creating space for your partner to step up, too.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is what makes you rich, Sagittarius. While you are financially blessed as you start 2026, that isn’t the only aspect of abundance that you’re after.

During Mercury in Capricorn, advocate for the kind of love that you deserve as you receive offers for romance. On New Year's Day, you can easily navigate any challenges in your relationship and start making plans for the future.

Just remember to prioritize love as much as you do money this year, and you're in for an incredible year.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You hold the power, Capricorn. Mercury is the fifth and final planet to shift into your zodiac sign of Capricorn, increasing your power of attraction as you start 2026.

Mercury represents your ability to express your beliefs, goals, and dreams within a relationship, and this powerful time is amplified by the presence of the Sun, Mars, Venus, and Juno in your sign, a sign from the universe that this is the year to pursue the love you want.

On January 1, declare your intentions for the future and trust in your ability to attract exactly what is meant for you.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything you feel holds deeper meaning, Aquarius. As Mercury shifts into Capricorn on New Year's Day, your intuition and dreams intensify because Capricorn governs your subconscious as well as your connection to the spiritual world.

Dream your way into 2026. Set new intentions and figure out how to make everything you envision become the reality you live in.

Don’t underestimate the importance of your intuition, as it is all part of directing you toward what is meant for you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Who you surround yourself with makes all the difference, Pisces. Mercury shifts into Capricorn on January 1, opening your life up in new ways.

Capricorn governs themes of romance, friends, networking opportunities and wishes from your soul, so on New Year's Day, you attract new and beneficial connections into your life, as well as the ability to manifest all you’ve hoped for. Romance is all but guaranteed this year — say yes when the invitation arrives.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.