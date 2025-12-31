3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On January 1, 2026

On January 1, 2026, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. Welcome to the new year, when we have high hopes of greatness and much love for the lives we are presently living. This is a time for hope to rule over everything else.

We cannot start the new year feeling dreary or lackluster. This is when we need to show the universe that we are alive and well and ready to make things beautiful. It's a good thing we've got Uranus in retrograde to help us out with that. This transit reframes sudden changes and shows us how to use the detours we face to improve our lives.

For these astrologicl signs, January 1 brings us a renewed belief in what lies ahead. This is not blind optimism. It is hope built on understanding. Uranus retrograde reveals that we have the strength to carry on, and we will.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Uranus retrograde helps you reinterpret a personal setback, Leo. On January 1, you finally see how the very thing that went wrong is actually the perfect lesson. Now, you know how to do it right.

Something you once took personally now appears to be necessary. You see it clearly, and you learn from it. The realization restores your faith in your own resilience and timing. That's always a good thing!

This hope feels like it's part of the plan, and it's something you want to explore further. You aren't here to waste time giving up. That's just not who you are, Leo. You make the best out of all situations, because that is what you're about.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Uranus retrograde uncovers the truth behind a broken bond or major misunderstanding that you had once upon a time. On January 1, the reason becomes clear, and interestingly enough, it doesn't bother you at all. You recognize that holding on would have required you to shrink yourself into someone else's expectations, and you're not into compromise right now.

You feel hopeful because it feels good to believe in yourself and your instincts. Hope returns because you trust yourself again. You know you made the right call, even if it took time to understand why. The future feels open rather than heavy. Hope rules and you're with it, all the way.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Uranus retrograde plows open the path to hope and optimism, Aquarius. On January 1, you understand why certain ways no longer fit. You've changed, and you like what you're seeing. This realization is freeing. Sure, change can be scary to you, Aquarius, but once you try it on, it's like you get a second lease on life.

It all seems very promising to you right now. You see the new year as one that promises hope and happiness. On New Year's Day, you stop trying to revive outdated visions and begin imagining new ones that feel truer to who you are now. You're aligned with your own purpose now, and it feels like your true north.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.