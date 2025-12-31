January 2026 Monthly Love Horoscopes Are Here — A Month Made For Love

January 2026 monthly love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign, revealing a month made for love. When Venus and Mars travel together, sparks fly, and in January 2026, Mars and Venus both transit Capricorn until the 17th of the month. Venus enters Aquarius on January 17 and is joined by Mars on the 23rd, and the two remain together for the rest of the month and until February 10th. January's Full Moon rises in Cancer, so expect to be in your feelings around this time for better or worse — hopefully better. The fly in the ointment is that this moon opposes Mars, Venus, and the Sun. Therefore, we can expect to experience or be party to overly emotional reactions, conflict, anger, and relationship issues that may arise. This is no time to bring up difficult or contentious issues. Ultimately, the Moon conjuncts Jupiter, which represents kindness, forgivenes,s and generosity, so while you may experience a difficult time, Jupiter is typically forgiving, generous, and wise — so try to just let this energy pass.

Venus enters Aquarius from January 17 to February 10. With the planet of love in this sign, we desire new experiences and more freedom. This Venus placement can be highly social with a bent toward new experiences. You may find that you gravitate toward unusual individuals and unorthodox experiences. We experience a month of ditching what is tried-and-true to make room for the new, the unusual, and the experimental. The first New Moon of the year rises conjunct Mars in Capricorn on January 18, a volatile combination prone to upset and disagreements. The New Moon's positive aspect to Saturn and Uranus will be of some help, so the best advice is to take all of this in stride. Plan to do something on this day to release your energies or focus on something rather than letting the planetary energies toss you around like a leaf. Constructive mindfulness and planning an activity with others, such as a hike, walk, biking, or anything of a physical nature, can help with the best possible outcome.

When the Sun leaves Capricorn for Aquarius on January 19, it is time to relax a little from the seriousness of Capricorn and take the time to approach things in a more open-minded and receptive manner. At this time, you will naturally crave connecting with others, whether it is your best friend, groups, co-workers, or someone new. Deep conversations and new insights into others become more important in the second half of the month, along with a desire to simply relax and chill out after a month of trying to make up for lost time after the holidays.

January 2026 monthly love horoscopes:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, with Venus, Mars, the Sun and New moon in Capricorn this month, you are off to a grounded start. Your thoughts may go in the direction of more stability and security.

Capricorn energy isn’t always easy for you, but it is easier than its opposite — Cancer. That said, the Cancer New Moon on the 3rd may be difficult on an emotional level since Fire and Water create steam. The New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 may not be especially easy either with its conjunction to Mars, but you can tap into Capricorn’s grounded energy and create your own successes.

Life improves as the planets move into Aquarius, your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes. If you are single, Venus and Mars in this sign could mean an opportunity to meet someone new.

Neptune’s entrance into your sign is a big change at the end of the month. You may feel more psychic and idealistic. The most important advice is to keep your feet on the ground and your head out of the clouds, and you will be fine!

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, you may be thinking of taking a romantic getaway this month with all of the planets in Capricorn, your ninth house of travel.

If you are single, you could meet someone at a distance this month. Venus and Mars are very compatible for you, so it could be a special month for love or a new partner if you are single. The new and full moons are also compatible with you, but bear in mind that with the aspects they make, they could still be difficult, so plan your romantic meetings on better days if possible.

As the planets move to Aquarius, they clash with your sign — but don’t think this is all bad, because it’s not. With Venus and Mars in Aquarius, you may seek to be much more of your authentic self as opposed to the face you present to the world every day. In terms of a partner, if you are single, you may be looking for the same in them.

Neptune’s entrance into Aries at the end of the month falls in your 12th house. Neptune in the 12th house is strongly associated with dreams, both literally and otherwise. You may seek to find a partner and a life that you consider ideal for yourself. While this is not negative, just remember that no one is perfect.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, as the month begins, four planets are in Capricorn, or your eighth house. This is the place in the chart that rules a partner’s money, transformation, inheritances and intimacy. It also rules investments and debts, as well as the way you actually feel in a relationship.

With Venus in your eighth house, for the most part, you can expect to feel fairly good about things in your relationship. This also creates a grounding influence, so you will likely find yourself thinking about stability and more security in a relationship.

The new and full moons in Cancer and Capricorn do not clash with you, Gemini. They fall in your second and eighth houses of money and partner’s money, respectively, so you may be focused here this month, along with how you feel about those things in your relationship.

When Mars and Venus enter Aquarius, this sign is very compatible for you. If you are single, you could meet someone special in the second half of the month. If you have a partner, this should be a fun and romantic period.

Neptune’s entrance into Aries makes a positive aspect to you. You may experience more intuitive self-awareness as well as greater understanding and awareness of a partner. It can help with harmony as well as emotional and spiritual awareness and support of others.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, Mars and Venus transit your seventh house of partners at the beginning of the month. While you can expect more focus on a partner with Venus, Mars can stir up the pot, especially when it opposes your Sun, which can create anger and disharmony. That said, if you are single, this energy can certainly help in terms of meeting someone significant.

The full and new moon fall on your relationship axis, placing the focus on you and your partnerships. It will be important to watch your emotions during these times — and you are fully aware of just how emotional you can be!

When the planets move to Aquarius in the second half of the month, they enter your eighth house. Since this house rules intimacy among other things, this is a special time of becoming closer if you have a partner. Otherwise, you may put a great deal of thought into finances with a partner if you have joint assets or accounts. The way you feel in your relationship (if you're in one) is very important this month, but with Venus in the mix, it should be good.

Neptune’s entrance into Aries transits your 10th house and squares your Sun. Neptune square Sun can create a period of confusion or lack of clarity in terms of a relationship, and some may simply fade out. Misunderstandings and lack of clarity or even deception can be part of the picture. Alternatively, this can represent a partner going through a difficult time. Keep your feet on the ground!

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, the planets in Capricorn are transiting your sixth house of work, so you may have to find a way to break away at times if you have a partner. All work and no play can make Jack or Jill a dull boy or girl! Otherwise, this is a grounding influence. You may be thinking about increased stability or commitment this month.

When the planets enter Aquarius in the second half of January, they transit your seventh house of partners. Venus in your seventh can only be helpful, but Mars can cause arguments, especially since it opposes your Sun at some point in this cycle. If you are single, however, this does offer you a chance at meeting someone new.

The full moon in your 12th house can certainly stir up any issues that linger in your subconscious mind, so you may want to spend time alone around January 3. Watch things, though, because this is also the house where you could visit a doctor if you aren’t careful. The new moon falls opposite the full moon or in your sixth house of work and health, an influence that helps you feel more stable in all of your relationships.

Neptune in Aries trines your Sun. With this aspect, you could travel or meet someone from another country or location, and it should be a positive and idealistic influence.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, if you are single, you could hit the jackpot this month with Venus, Mars, and a new moon falling in your fifth house of love. This combination may work better for you than any other sign. If you are already in a relationship, this influence can only help in terms of increasing bonds, especially when the planets are in Capricorn.

When the planets enter Aquarius later in the month, they transit your sixth house of work. This increases your opportunities for meeting someone special through work, directly or indirectly. You may feel the need to be more of your authentic and realistic self in the second half of the month.

The full moon in Cancer falls in your 11th house of friends and groups, so you can expect to mingle more and hang out with friends or those you are attracted to. The New Moon falling in your fifth house makes January 18 an extra special time for love.

Neptune in Aries transits your eighth house, which deals with intimacy, debt, other people’s money, and partner’s money if you are jointly connected. It also rules how you feel in a relationship. Over time, expect changes in these areas.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, the four planets in Capricorn at the beginning of the month transit your fourth house of home and family. You may choose to spend more time at home with a loved one rather than going out. If this is the case, you will enjoy your time at home, and with Venus in the mix, it's a positive and grounding period.

When the planets move into Aquarius starting on January 17, you hit the jackpot in terms of love. Both Venus and Mars in Aquarius transit your fifth house of love. If you are single, you could meet someone significant. If you are partnered, things could go to a new level or bonds can be greatly strengthened, and you should experience a positive month in terms of your relationship.

The full and new moons set off the 10th/4th house axis in your chart. These rule your career and reputation and home. Expect to be centered around or on these matters and to feel more grounded, especially during the new moon on January 18.

Neptune in Aries moves into your seventh house of partners, which can create some confusing situations in partnerships since it will oppose your sun. Alternatively, you may feel like you are searching for the perfect partner — just remember you can only choose someone who exists in reality!

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, four planets are transiting your third house as the month begins, which places a focus on communication this month. Capricorn is a compatible sign for you, and this should do a great deal in terms of making you feel grounded and perhaps more secure in your relationship.

As the planets change signs and enter Aquarius mid-month, they transit your fourth house, which rules your home and foundation. You may want to spend more time at home, watch movies with someone special, and cook dinner. Venus in your fourth house means you will enjoy being at home with company more often.

The full and new moons fall on your third and ninth houses. You may plan a trip on the new moon, meet someone at a distance, and start to change your worldview. You will be more interested in your partner’s worldview as well.

Neptune in Aries transits your sixth house of work and health, so you may become more focused on these areas. It could relate to a change of job at some point. All in all, January is a good month for you, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, as the four planets in Capricorn transit your second house of money at the beginning of the month, you may find that you are focused on finances as well as your own self-worth. You may do a great deal of thinking about why you feel the way you do.

When Venus and Mars enter Aquarius mid-month, they transit your third house and communication with a partner. Short trips may become important at this time. Since Aquarius is a compatible sign, if you are single, there is every opportunity that you may meet someone new this month.

The full moon in Cancer falls in your eighth house. This is the place in the chart that rules investments, debts, partners’ money, and how relationships make you feel (if you are in one). You may do a great deal of thinking about this around January 3.

The new moon in Capricorn falls in your second house of money and self-esteem on January 18. Again, you may focus on your own worthiness and work to correct any imbalances, along with finances.

When Neptune enters Aries on January 26, it trines your Sun from your ninth house. The trine to your Sun can make you more idealistic, or you may begin searching for the perfect partner — and you may just find that person, maybe even while traveling abroad.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, Venus and Mars transit your first house during the first part of January. You're off to a good start in the New Year! When Venus transits your first house, you look and feel better than normal and draw others to you. If you are partnered, things should go quite well. If you are single, this energy affords you a great opportunity to meet someone new.

As the planets move into Aquarius mid-month, they transit your second house, which rules finances and self-esteem. At this time, you may try to put any conflicts around your self-esteem to rest, which can only help in terms of relationships.

The full and new moons fall in your seventh and first houses, respectively. I’m not going to lie — these lunar events may be difficult when it comes to relationships since both the new and full moon connect to Mars, which is often representative of upset or anger, so use care around these days.

When Neptune enters Aries, it transits your fourth house of home and family and squares your Sun. This isn’t the easiest energy, and can create many personal changes and changes in the home. But with your well-known perseverance and stability, you will handle this well.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, four planets in Capricorn transit your 12th house during the first part of the month. This deals with subconscious issues or things that are basically hidden. This could even include a hidden love affair!

When Venus and then Mars enter your sign mid-month, however, you will be on a roll! If you are single, this is a prime opportunity to meet someone new. If you are partnered, bonds grow stronger or your relationship moves to the next level. Venus transiting your sign is often the best time of year for love!

The full and new moons fall in your 6th/12th house axis. The full moon in the sixth house can affect work and health, while the new moon in the 12th represents an ideal time to let go of any negative feelings or deep-seated issues that hold you back in relationships.

When Neptune moves into Aries on January 26, it transits your third house, making communication with others very important. Don’t sweep any issues under the rug or be vague in your conversations, and ask the same of a partner if something is unclear. Neptune makes a harmonious aspect to your Sun, making this an idealistic and perhaps visionary and spiritual time when you can connect on a deeper level with others.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Mars and Venus transit your 11th house while they are in Capricorn in the first half of the month, making this a great time to meet someone new or take your relationship to a higher level. Expect to mingle more and spend more time with friends and/or someone special.

When the planets enter Aquarius, they are transiting your 12th house of things that are hidden. Typically, this means things may come up in your subconscious mind that need to be released, enabling you to form better relationships with less baggage. It is also possible that you could get involved in a secret love affair or choose not to go public with a new relationship for any number of reasons at this time.

The full moon in Cancer falls in your fifth house of love, which is typically a great placement — but remember that its opposition to Mars can create friction. This will be a time to keep things light and save any serious or contentious conversations for another day.

The new moon in Capricorn on January 18 falls in your 11th house, which puts you in touch with others. You may do some socializing if you are single, and if you have a partner, you may go out more as a couple at this time.

When Neptune enters Aries on January 26, it transits your second house of money and self-esteem. You may need to work on your self-esteem a bit, but overall, January is a great month for love, Pisces.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.