Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, December 31 — A New Year's Eve To Remember

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 31, 2025. On New Year's Eve, the Gemini Moon lovingly aligns with Neptune in Pisces, helping you forge deep connections and find your soulmate.

The Moon in Gemini is curious, open, and wants to connect with someone on an intimate and mental level. This helps you to embrace opportunities for conversations, be your true self, and explore the possibilities that arise. As the Gemini Moon aligns with dreamy and romantic Neptune, there is a sense of finally finding the love that you’ve always craved. Neptune is at the end of its Pisces transit with only a few more weeks left in this water sign. On New Year's Eve, expect dramatic revelations, divine meetings, and the ability to feel like you’ve finally met your one true soulmate.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

New Year's Eve love horoscopes for December 31, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do something dreamy on Wednesday, Aries. On December 31, you’ll feel romantic and wistful, wanting to share quiet thoughts with someone close to you.

While you aren't craving the party scene this New Year's Eve, today's energy is perfect for bringing closure to an intense year. Spend it with those closest to you and let yourself dream about all that you hope the new year holds for you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Celebrate how far you’ve come, sweet Taurus. As the stars align on New Year's Eve, you’ll want to get out of the house and meet someone new or make more memories with the person that you love.

This energy helps create a positive, social time in your life that reminds you of what makes you feel most alive. Just be sure you watch your spending, as you have such a good time that you go over budget a bit.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You get noticed this New Year's Eve, dear Gemini. With the Moon in your zodiac sign and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, this is a New Year's Eve you won’t soon forget.

This energy makes others notice you in ways they haven’t before. You shine, and your energy radiates a newfound sense of confidence. This attracts multiple offers of romance and leaves you feeling like the past year was worth it, especially as you see it as the start of something new.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do something different, Cancer. Although you want to spend New Year's Eve at home, that doesn’t mean you won’t be celebrating to the fullest.

This feels like an introspective celebration for you and one that calls you to set intentions and get honest about the kind of love you want to manifest in the new year.

There is a chance you’ll get a last-minute offer for special plans this evening. If you do, no matter how much of a homebody you’re feeling like, say yes, since it's tied to your destiny.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Go with the flow, Leo. You aren’t usually a go-with-the-flow type of person, but remain flexible this New Year's Eve. When your partner or friend circle has their own ideas for celebrating the new year, say yes.

Don’t be afraid that you’re missing out on something else or going to regret it. Instead, trust that what others suggest is part of the universe's divine guidance, and let yourself embrace the beauty this night holds.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on the beauty of the moment, sweet Virgo. This New Year's Eve, you are called to devote yourself to the person you love. Although you have other things on your mind, set them aside and embrace the magic of Neptune in your house of love.

This benefits any celebration, though you want to strike a balance between partying and meaningful conversation with your partner. You are also the zodiac sign most likely to receive a proposal at midnight, so be sure you’re staying present in the moment.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Review all that the last year has brought, Libra. Although this is a time for celebrations across the globe, don’t feel like you have to go out and force it. You want to retreat into your own space this year, with or without a special person.

Right now, you are focused on ways to improve your life and relationship, so giving yourself time to reflect on the year that is ending is more beneficial for you that a traditional party. Yet don’t be surprised if this actually leads to a new beginning, as you are finally making your dreams a reality.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace all you have, sweet Scorpio. This New Year's Eve, you are being guided to focus on gratitude for all that you have in your life. You celebrate with family rather than friends, yet this can include a romantic interest as well.

Instead of focusing on glamorous plans, try to create a meaningful evening with those you love. You get on the other side of a situation that has caused great stress, so you deserve tonight to be a reminder of all that you do have in your life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

All you need is the person that you love, Sagittarius. With the Gemini Moon in your house of love and Neptune in Pisces pulling you toward home, it’s safe to say that is where you spend your New Year's Eve.

Yet, being at home with the person that you love is all you need. Unlike years past, you’re realizing that the journey together is what is most important, rather than always having that fear that you’re missing out on someone or something else. Embrace the love you’ve created and let this be all the celebration you need.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This isn’t too good to be true, Capricorn. Although it feels like a quieter New Year's Eve, that doesn’t mean it won’t be packed with magic. The Gemini Moon calls you to stay with friends or a partner, while Neptune in Pisces creates a dreamy, romantic atmosphere.

This is a complete change in perspective towards a relationship or someone special in your life, yet it’s also everything you deserve. Enjoy this evening, and all that it brings.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to celebrate the new year, Aquarius. Whether or not you already have a special date for the evening, romance is on the horizon.

The energy for this New Year's Eve is all about living life to the fullest, so be sure you’re not letting yourself get stuck in any routines or isolating yourself from those who care about you.

Celebrate not just the end of 2025, but the life that you have created. Revel in love, indulge in what feels good, and remember you deserve to celebrate all that you have created for yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best moments always happen away from the eyes of the world, Pisces. With the Moon in Gemini, you celebrate New Year's Eve at your home, or that of a lover or close friend.

Yet, with Neptune in Pisces, you embrace your romantic side. This helps you to romanticize your entire evening. Whether it’s traditions like blowing cinnamon through your front door or toasting with intentions, you gain pleasure and joy from a soul-centered celebration rather than a social gathering.

This creates a quiet and private space for romance this evening, which, of course, is what you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.