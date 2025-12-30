3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On December 31, 2025

Starting on December 31, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. Joy returns on this last day of the year, but that's not to imply that we've had a hard time of it until now. It more so reminds us that joy is always available to us.

For three zodiac signs, what takes place on December 31 is a conglomeration of gratitude, memories, and lessons. We've learned a lot this year, and much of this day will be spent remembering fond times.

During the Gemini Moon, we easily lose ourselves in memories. The best part is that by the time this day arrives, we've already let go of what needs to be released. We are ready for what comes our way, as we trust that it is joyful and positive.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Gemini Moon brings a reminder that enjoyment can be found in simple interactions and small achievements. You notice laughter, a friendly message, or a pleasant surprise that alters your mood significantly for the better.

This is a day to let curiosity guide you, Taurus. Exploring a new idea feels rewarding. Knowing how you got to this place reminds you of how courageous you were, and how it's all paid off in joy.

Tension eases as you allow yourself to be present in some of the sweet moments that take place during the Gemini Moon. You feel lighthearted and at ease. New Year? Bring it!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your sign thrives under the Gemini Moon, for obvious reasons. You feel a serious jolt of energy and mental clarity, which feels great. It's like you've been relieved of all your duties on this day, December 31, and the only thing you can feel is joy.

Not too shabby, eh? It feels as if all that's ahead of you has the potential of making you truly happy, Gemini. That's an awesome truth, and it's one you can live up to.

This is a day to share your ideas, enjoy dialogue, and let your natural curiosity guide you to fun and fulfilling experiences. Feel the joy, experience the bliss, and don't you worry about a thing.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Gemini Moon gets rid of all the heavy, intense emotions and lets you know that you're the one in charge of how you feel on this day, December 31. It's the last day of the year, and you want to feel joyful and light. And so, you make that happen, Scorpio.

Don't be surprised if others join in the laughter and good cheer, as this lunar transit is famous for putting together a good party made up of like-minded spirits. Whether you attend a party or just stay at home with a pal, know this: all is well in your world.

The universe encourages you to participate fully in these moments of joy. They remind you that happiness is not only possible, but it is also accessible on this day and possibly all throughout the new year.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.