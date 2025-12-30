Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 31, 2025. On Wednesday, the Sun is in Capricorn, and the Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini. The Sun continues themes of work and social status. Meanwhile, the Moon encourages leaving your comfort zone to generate new ideas about the future.

Wednesday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Seven of Cups, which symbolizes choices and opportunities with a little challenge. As the year closes, life feels pulled in two different directions — the past and the present. Not every decision demands an immediate answer. This tarot card reminds you to relax when worry steps in.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, December 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords, reversed

The Queen of Swords, reversed, is about bitterness or lingering disappointment. On December 31, pain motivates you to heal, and you find what you need to turn it into wisdom. You can speak to a friend or therapist.

You benefit from sorting through your thoughts and evaluating the beliefs you've adopted due to your experiences. Healing the past protects your energy and permits you to choose healthier relationships moving forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician, reversed

Taurus, your tarot card on December 31 is the Magician, reversed, which is about blocked potential. This card brings self-doubt to attention. If you feel disconnected from your personal power on Wednesday, you have an opportunity to overcome it.

Your ideas or goals are missing a puzzle piece, but you'll find out what it is. The right timing arrives, and your confidence grows, helping you make changes and improvements.

On Wednesday, your efforts are less about pushing through and more about aligning with your heart. Clarify what you want and set your intention. You reconnect with purpose and discover your strengths. Watch how your life takes a turn for the better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, highlights how a person's self-worth gets connected to achievement. You sometimes feel pressured to prove yourself to others, Gemini, and it is so easy to believe that your worth is tied to how productive you are.

On Wednesday, notice where you're overidentifying self-worth with your work. Learn not to measure yourself by what you have. Instead, focus on what helps you to feel worthy. Honor and respect who you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands

On December 31, the Three of Wands invites you to expand your reach and grow in an area of your life that you want to be successful in. You're ready to look ahead and be intentional about your actions, Cancer.

Something you've prepared starts to improve on Wednesday, and the situation feels real now, even if you can't see results just yet. It's good to envision your long-term plans and see how action will pay off for you. On Wednesday, practicing patience can help shape your future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The Hanged Man, reversed

Leo, when life becomes unpredictable, it's hard to know what to do next. You may feel stuck in a rut on Wednesday, thinking that staying still is the better option.

One minor adjustment in perspective can be all you need to reveal the possibilities ahead. You don't have to wait for others' permission. Take one small step toward your goal and see what happens next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups, reversed

Virgo, today's daily tarot card is the King of Cups, reversed, which speaks to what happens when emotional maturity gets blocked. People can act uncharacteristically because they are afraid to show how they really feel.

You've lost interest in pretending that everything is fine or minimizing the truth. Today, you desire to focus on what is real and less on pretenses, helping emotional honesty find its place in your life and in those you impact.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords is about moving away from dark history to a brighter future, Libra. You're leaving behind what's draining and moving toward the things and people who make you feel good.

Wednesday is about choosing peace and recognizing what supports you. You define and live out what makes you happy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about misalignment in teamwork or the expectations others have for each other during group projects or tasks. On Wednesday, you may feel like your efforts aren't being matched or recognized in the way you want them to be.

Instead of pushing harder to get the result you hope to get from others, Scorpio, reassess where collaboration truly supports you. Real progress happens when roles are clear and mutual, and when you can focus on the process more than the result.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is about burdens and heavy workloads. You've taken on more than your fair share, Sagittarius, and now it's starting to show in your interactions with others, including how you feel about yourself.

Today, ask yourself to notice what you're doing out of habit rather than necessity. Lightening the load will free your energy for what actually matters. Reconsider your priorities on Wednesday.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, your daily tarot horoscope, the Queen of Cups, reversed, reflects emotional fatigue from always being the steady one. You need to care for yourself as much as you give to others, and today's tarot card supports you in making a long-overdue decision.

Create space, even if it's just for now, to tend to your inner emotional state. When you allow yourself to rest and stop trying to do everything, your emotional clarity and physical strength return.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

On December 31, the Lovers tarot card centers on meaningful choices that are aligned with your character and values. You gain clarity about who and what genuinely support you.

Decisions feel easier when you stop separating logic from emotion, and the opportunity to do so manifests on Wednesday. The start of integrity being your guiding principle is here.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Cups, reversed

Pisces, the Five of Cups, reversed, talks about healing and acceptance. You are entering an era of emotional recovery and renewed openness. You're moving beyond past disappointments, Pisces, even if a part of you still remembers and feels some of the loss.

December 31 favors gentle optimism grounded in realism. Remember that healing doesn't erase the past, but it does change how you carry it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.