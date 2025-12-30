3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On December 31, 2025

Starting on December 31, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a healing new era. The Gemini Moon is great when it comes to mental processing, conversations, and understanding through language and reflection. This helps us articulate our feelings so that we can get to the point without any further ado.

For three zodiac signs, December 31 offers us a sense of emotional punctuation. Something clicks into place, and we feel as though all of the loose ends that we created during the year are finally wrapping up.

This is about finally understanding why something unfolded the way it did, and feeling surprisingly at peace with that understanding. We get to experience the satisfaction of finishing something, which gets us ready to start anew.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You’ve been pushing through this year without looking back for quite some time, Aries. By the time December 31 rolls around, the Gemini Moon brings your attention to something that needs your final touch.

You could just as easily move on without taking care of this last detail. Yet, the satisfaction you get from tending to it is not going to be something you regret.

It's about leaving the year in peace, Aries. If that means having one last conversation with someone who means something to you, just to clear things up, then go for it. Closure is what makes everything clean and tidy on this day and in this healing, new era.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

The Gemini Moon has you acting as the life of the party, simply because you really know how to both entertain and communicate in a way that others find charming. That charm comes naturally to you; however, you've spent a good deal of time finessing the way you deliver your words.

December 31 brings you a sense of accomplishment, Leo. It makes you feel as if you've succeeded in becoming the person you wish to be.

Right now, during this lunar transit, you have nothing to complain about, Leo. You did what you needed to do this year, and you feel ready and excited for the year to come. You got closure in certain relationships, and that has you feeling satisfied, healed, and ready to enter 2026.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, Capricorn, the Gemini Moon brings resolution and healing through a change in perspective. On this day, December 31, something that has weighed on your mind becomes surprisingly easy to accept. And not only that, but it also becomes easy to move on from.

Not every effort was meant to produce immediate results, and this hits you as both real and full of wisdom. Some experiences are just there to help refine your thinking. This understanding removes some of the pressure you’ve been carrying, Capricorn.

You know where you stand, you know what matters, and you are no longer doubting or second-guessing yourself. That sense of order sets the tone for what comes next, and it feels right. It's time to close that old book and begin a new one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.