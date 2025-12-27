Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, December 28 — Something Unexpected Changes Everything

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for December 29, 2025, is here. On Sunday, Mercury in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces, creating a need to use critical thinking when planning your future.

On Sunday, practice awareness and discard images about what you thought your best, or forever love, would look like. The person meant for you often isn’t your type at all. The life that makes you the happiest isn’t one that you planned, but happens unexpectedly. On December 28, let yourself release that image of how you thought it would all look and make space to see where the universe directs you. Believe in love and be open to what can happen, because you never know how good it can get until you let it.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 28, 2025:

Aries

You don't have to worry about how it will all turn out, Aries. The energy on Sunday represents you releasing the plans that you had for the future and instead letting the universe reveal what is meant for you.

You won’t want to be too strict in envisioning your perfect relationship or future, as you can actually end up holding yourself back. On December 28, you let yourself release those images in your mind and see each day as an experience in life and love.

Taurus

It’s OK to not be in control, Taurus. Mercury in Sagittarius and Saturn in Pisces bring an important lesson: let go of controlling how things turn out in your romantic life. You can get stuck on a particular belief or desire, making it incredibly difficult to change your mind.

On Sunday, you let go of control and trust the process you are moving through in your romantic life. This will allow you to know that wherever you end up is exactly where you are meant to be.

Gemini

Don’t let failure keep you away from fate, Gemini. Just because a relationship ends doesn’t mean that it has failed. The purpose of a relationship is to learn and grow.

If you are reaching the end of a connection on Sunday, look for how it changed you instead of getting caught up in the stereotype of failure. It’s better to move on than continue to try to make a relationship work and delay what is actually meant for you.

Cancer

You don’t need a plan, sweet Cancer, only faith. You have been through a great deal in recent years. This has made you adhere to plans with a rigidity that isn’t organic for you.

While this is part of remaining aware in romantic situations and embracing your lessons, tap into your authentic nature on Sunday. Don't be so quick to stick to a plan that you miss out on a great love. For once, it actually may be in your best interest to go with the flow.

Leo

Change can be hard, Leo. Yet, it’s even more difficult if you resist change within your romantic life. You know what it is you want now when it comes to a committed relationship.

You manifest by embracing change on Sunday. The person who is perfect for you may not fit your usual type. You consider relocating for love. You embrace the changes happening in your life and don’t waste time resisting what you are meant to experience.

Virgo

Love can never be forced, Virgo. Whether it’s because of logical reasons or a fear of moving forward, love can’t ever be forced. It is either there or it isn’t. You’re not trying to force anything, especially if you and your partner are living together.

On Sunday, you sense what's sabotaging a relationship and avoid it. You don’t force anything. Instead, you allow it all, including your partner showing up as their authentic self.

Libra

You're mindful of the arguments that are on repeat, dearest Libra. Arguments are healthy in relationships. While they should be respectful, it’s normal to disagree with your partner.

However, you want to be mindful of repeating the same arguments, as this indicates a lack of growth and alignment. This is especially true when it comes to what you need from a partner or a relationship.

While a part of you may feel like it’s impossible to move on from this person on Sunday, you realize what you can do to make things better.

Scorpio

Money shouldn’t define your happiness, Scorpio. That isn’t to say that you don’t deserve or are on track to be financially abundant, because you are. But money itself shouldn’t be a reason to stay together.

Although it can feel challenging to separate your finances from your partner’s, especially in this economy, you can start devoting your energy to change on Sunday. You deserve more than just a convenient relationship.

Sagittarius

It all comes down to you, Sagittarius, and what you will choose to do. While you’ve moved through a great deal of karmic lessons and generational wounds, you have power over where to go from here.

You do have the opportunity to have the relationship, home, and family you’ve always desired; however, it’s up to you to make a move on Sunday. It still feels intimidating as it’s not the life you pictured, but you’ve come too far to care about the opinions of others.

Capricorn

You won’t make matters more complicated than they need to be, Capricorn. There is something important that you need to express to your partner on Sunday.

You move through the fear, guilt or self-sabotaging tendencies that are preventing you from speaking from the heart. You don’t need to come across as perfect, but be honest about how you are feeling.

Aquarius

Trust is earned and not given, Aquarius. You are one of the most trusting signs of the zodiac. Not because you are naive, but because you expect everyone to value honesty in the same way that you do. However, you are mindful of who you trust today. A friend, or a romantic interest, comes to you, divulging a secret or spinning a tale about help that they need from you.

Do your background work to ensure this is true before taking action, as it arrives from a trustworthy source.

Pisces

You won’t be afraid of things going better than you had imagined, Pisces. You can often get stuck in the role of a victim or a martyr, thinking no one ever understands you. This can leave you feeling small and not expecting much from your relationship or life in general.

On Sunday, you see a sudden surge of luck hit your life, bringing about romance, abundance and new beginnings. You’re open to leaving that negative mindset behind and to everything turning out far better than you could have imagined.

