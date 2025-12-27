3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On December 28, 2025

Starting on December 28, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries is a fantastic lunar transit that strengthens ambition and personal resolve. It brings attention to many of our unfinished goals, and gives us that one last, little push we need to complete what we started.

These astrological signs can look forward to a rush of renewed energy on Sunday, when our feelings of inspiration are nothing short of magnificent. There’s a surge of motivation here, but it’s not chaotic, nor is it overly controlled. For these zodiac signs, inspiration arrives with intention. We know what we want out of the deal. This isn’t random enthusiasm or restless energy. This is the real deal, and we're going to make the most of it.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The energy of the Waxing Gibbous Moon in your sign feels like it was tailor-made for you, Aries. While that seems obvious, what comes as a surprise is the way it totally inspires you on December 28. This lunar transit shows you that you've been procrastinating, so that you can get past the laziness.

You feel an inner surge, a bolt of energy that reminds you of your original intention. Instead of running on impulse and scattered ideas, you’re now moving with purpose and direction.This is the moment when your willpower lines up with opportunity and inspires more of the same. Pursue the idea that has been waiting for your full attention. Give it form and give it life, Aries.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been circling around an idea like a hawk that's got a keen eye, Leo. Now that you see what you want, you are absolutely on top of it. You are inspired and enthused. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries has you feeling as if life is just starting to move forward for you.

A burst of motivation shows up just in time, and when you get to thinking, there's no stopping you. This is just the boost you needed around this time of year. Take the idea that inspires you most and help to move it forward. Get behind that creative thought and be the engine that makes your own dreams come true.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries wakes up your adventurous side, Sagittarius, but in a way that has you thinking about travel and new places to visit. Something clicks in you during this lunar transit and has you wanting to get things going. You find yourself planning an itinerary on December 28.

Trust this surge of inspiration and let it take you wherever your mind wanders. Why not? Life is here to be lived and experienced, and if you are lucky enough to feel extreme inspiration, then it's up to you to do something about it.

Life is good, and you are happy, Sagittarius. The motivation returning now has substance behind it, not just excitement. This is the beginning of something special, wild, and beautiful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.