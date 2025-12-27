Daily Horoscopes For Sunday, December 28: The Moon Squares Jupiter In Cancer

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for December 28, 2025 when the Moon in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer. On Sunday, your deeper feelings want to act before they’re fully understood.

Aries energy pushes for immediacy, which leads you to believe that your current feelings must be true. Meanwhile, Jupiter in Cancer magnifies emotional narratives, especially ones tied to family, intimacy, and old wounds. The biggest takeaway from Sunday is that courage isn’t always about charging forward. Sometimes, being brave is about staying present with what feels vulnerable.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, December 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re primed for decisive action on Sunday. But the past has a way of tapping you on the shoulder, asking to be integrated rather than dismissed.

Sunday is a good day to check in on what belonging means to you, in your own terms. Move forward, yes, but not by severing your roots. On December 28, take stock of where you’ve come from as your next move gains a sense of staying power.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there’s an undercurrent shaping your Sunday that favors reflection over declaration. Conversations linger in your mind, and half-formed thoughts ask for refinement.

December 28 is less about broadcasting your truth and more about noticing how it emerges when you’re not forcing it. Pay attention to tone, implication, and timing. What you articulate now can shift something internally long before it registers externally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re navigating friction between personal momentum and collective expectations. Whether it’s friends, collaborators, or plans, something about the group dynamic on Sunday feels constraining, or at least slower than you’d like.

Rather than disengaging, use this moment to clarify your role. You’re being asked to lead without dominating and innovate without alienating. Adjust the structure, not the vision.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your public direction and private feelings are a little at odds on Sunday. You may feel pressure to appear composed and capable, while emotionally, you’re craving reassurance and safety.

You can take it as information. Let your ambitions be informed by what actually sustains you. On December 28, do whatever it takes so that your inner world feels protected and your outer presence feels held.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, a restlessness is building, driven by a desire for meaning, expansion, or a renewed sense of purpose. At the same time, emotional realities ask you to slow down and reassess what you truly believe in.

You experience a recalibration moment on Sunday, not a stall. What inspires you needs to feel emotionally honest, not just impressive. You're ready to refine the philosophy before you preach it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, intimacy and your sense of trust come under review on Sunday, and they bring an intensity hard to compartmentalize. You feel the urge to tighten control just as another part of you wants reassurance and notice where precision becomes defensiveness.

The most productive move on December 28 is to negotiate transparently, so that your needs are precise without over-explaining them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, relational dynamics are heightened on Sunday, illuminating where compromise has slipped into self-abandonment or where independence has edged into avoidance.

Sunday is not about choosing one extreme over the other. Instead, it's about recalibrating balance through presence. Stay rooted in yourself, because connection can be energizing rather than depleting.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your emotional state is directly influencing your capacity to function. If something feels off on Sunday, it’s likely showing up in your body, your patience, or your daily rhythm.

Sunday's activities aren't a productivity issue, but a care issue. Adjust the system before it forces adjustment upon you. Maintenance on December 28 prevents crises later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, pleasure, creativity, and desire want expression on Sunday, but emotional history complicates the experience.

Joy feels risky when it requires vulnerability, but instead of overriding that discomfort, let it inform a more mature relationship with pleasure. Your goal on December 28 isn’t escapism, but enjoyment that doesn’t cost you emotional integrity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re balancing composure with a strong need for emotional grounding. Responsibilities may tempt you to postpone feeling, but what’s private demands attention.

On Sunday, your strength lies in integration. Nurture your inner life with the same seriousness as your external obligations, and your authority becomes steadier and more humane.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, powerful and insightful conversations on Sunday help you come up with new ideas about what you truly desire within your creative landscape. You even feel compelled to respond immediately, especially if emotions are involved.

Slow the exchange just enough to choose clarity over defensiveness. Precision is your advantage on Sunday.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, questions of worth, security, and emotional investment are amplified on Sunday, making it harder to ignore where you’ve been underselling yourself. Sunday is an opportunity to reassert value not by proving, but by setting boundaries.

You don’t need to justify why something costs you too much anymore. It's time to stop normalizing emotional imbalance by calling it generosity. There's no need to overextend yourself when your feelings tell you not to.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.