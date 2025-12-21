Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For December 22 - 28 — Venus Enters Capricorn

Weekly love horoscopes are here for December 22 - 28, 2025, a week when relationships get a lot more serious as the planet of love enters dedicated Capricorn. The week begins with Venus squaring Neptune on December 23, which can be like a double-edged sword.

On one hand, it can seem like a beautiful time when love blooms at its most selfless. On the other hand, it often creates confusing and misleading impressions, but this usually only occurs when you don’t know someone well or when you are dealing with someone who isn’t trustworthy. If you are with someone new, don’t take everything that is said seriously — Tuesday isn't a day to make important decisions concerning your future.

On December 24, Venus enters Capricorn, where it remains until January 17, 2026. Venus in Capricorn gives love and social activities a more traditional, enduring, and committed flavor. The focus shifts from fun and good times to the more practical side of love. Sometimes there can be a desire for social prestige and attraction to those in positions of power or authority. We may experience ambition for wealth and status, and may be attracted to those we meet in connection with work or in places of business. Love and friendships take on a more committed or serious tone during this period, too. Many people are looking for ways to make our lives and loves more real in a tangible sense.

Venus joins Mars in Capricorn, and Venus and Mars seldom join forces — but when they do, sparks fly. The combination of Venus and Mars together can increase your chances of meeting someone significant, or if you are already in a relationship, it's an exceptional time and the relationship could move to the next level. Happy Holidays, and may yours be filled with light and love!

Weekly love horoscopes for December 22 - 28, 2025:

Aries

Aries, this week may bring some deep-seated anxieties up from the past.

If thoughts of past relationships that may not have gone so well come up, now is the time to release these thoughts and feelings so you don’t bring old baggage into a perfectly good relationship.

Focus on the present and future, not the past.

Taurus

Taurus, you may be planning a trip with a loved one or hoping for one this week.

Venus in Capricorn is highly compatible with your sign, and with both of the love planets in Capricorn, even if you aren’t traveling, you could meet someone new at a distance if you are single or through education. This is also a perfect time to meet someone online or on a dating app.

Gemini

Gemini, you encounter an issue over an obscure problem this week. You may question what your partner says. If this is the case, make sure you are understanding them correctly and vice versa.

Don’t jump to conclusions about anyone new you meet this week, for better or worse. Let things play out in their own time.

Cancer

Cancer, the week is off to a good start, but you could encounter minor friction midweek. With Mars transiting your seventh house of partners, be aware that arguments or disagreements could take place.

If you stay cool and don’t react to minor issues, you have a good week and a fantastic holiday to look forward to.

Leo

Leo, communication could be blurry or misunderstood this week. Do your best to make sure you are on the same page with a love interest.

Outside of this, you could experience some unexpected insights into old wounds or past relationship issues you thought you had dealt with. The most productive thing you can do is analyze what happened and let it go!

Virgo

Virgo, watch your communication and be clear on what you want this week.

Venus and Mars are now together and transiting your fifth house of love, so if you are single, this is a prime time to meet someone new. If you are partnered, this is an awesome week for your relationship!

Make use of Venus and Mars working together because it’ll be a long time before this happens again.

Libra

Libra, the Moon's positive aspect to Mercury this week makes for a grand start to the holiday week, but the Venus-Neptune square could create some confusion or lack of clarity.

When Venus enters Capricorn on Wednesday, you will seek stability. If you can get past some communication issues this week, you will find the stability you want this week.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your focus shifts this week as you prioritize more stable relationships.

Just be aware that communication issues or something unclear could come up. With some open and honest communication, this can be resolved for a better-than-average week and a wonderful time!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, something is confusing you this week about a love interest. Pay attention to what it is.

If this is someone new, don’t put them on a pedestal only to have your bubble burst. As Venus enters Capricorn, you will seek more stability and grounding, and this is the right direction to be going in.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus joins Mars in your 1st house on the 24th. When Venus is in your sign, you look and come across at your best to others, especially when it comes to relationships.

If you are single, the next few weeks bring great opportunities to meet some new who may become quite significant.

Aquarius

Aquarius, don’t let the Venus-Neptune square blur your confidence or faith in love.

Communicate openly this week and ask the same of your partner — you will be fine.

Your desire for consistency and stability increases this week, which may come as a surprise.

Pisces

Pisces, make sure you and your partner are on the same page as far as commitment and expectations are concerned. Go on what they say, not what you want.

Venus in Capricorn is highly compatible with your sign, and as Venus and Mars transit your 11th hous,e you could meet someone significant if you are single and looking.

