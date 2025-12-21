Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Monday, December 22

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for December 22, 2025, as the Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to independence even in partnerships. The Sun is in Capricorn on Monday, shifting attention toward long-term goals and the systems you rely on to remain productive.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Nine of Wands, reversed, which is about letting go of the exhaustion associated with peer pressure. This card encourages you to rest for your own rejuvenation and personal growth.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, December 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Judgment, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for December 22 is the Judgment, reversed, which is about self-acceptance. Today, you meet with an internal reckoning.

You're no longer motivated by who you are or who you used to be because of past mistakes. Old narratives you've told yourself or that others have said to you no longer hold authority over you.

You're learning to accept yourself for who you are, and you recognize that you're ready for growth. Your self-criticism softens and gets replaced with grace and purpose.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Tower

Your daily tarot card for Monday is the Tower tarot card, which is about a sudden change. Taurus, you realize that something changing was not meant to destabilize you but to improve your perspective. You learn what you need to know, and you learn how to take knowledge and use it as wisdom.

You gain a sense of relief and see how disruption creates clarity. Once your reality aligns with what you've sensed for a while. You regain your energy and let go of what's held you back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles

Gemini, your daily tarot card is the Seven of Pentacles tarot card, which is about patience. The energy of December 22 supports a small mini-review of your life and what you are getting out of your time.

Your expectations start to align with your work, and not because you're acting impatient, but from discernment. Progress feels slower and more intentional.

On Monday, you learned that growth is not as challenging as you thought before. You can find the time you need to do what needs to be done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: The Sun, reversed

Cancer, the Sun reversed tarot card is about muted joy, and your attention will turn inward and self-reflective. Instead of seeking approval from others, you look into your heart to see if you're happy and how to make your life better. Your honesty helps you to recognize what needs to change. Mental and emotional clarity gives you a map for action.

Your authentic energy returns, and now you're done pretending that everything is OK and starting to focus on what gives you peace of mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Swords, reversed

Your daily tarot card for December 22 is the Seven of Swords, a reversed tarot card, which is about honesty. The truth comes out into the open on December 22, and Leo, you take every conversation to heart.

You are self-aware and becoming more transparent. Mental overload can become a strategy. You no longer expend energy or time without knowing why. Your schedule tightens up, gets clearer, and everything starts to become easier to manage.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Cups

Virgo, your tarot card for today is the Seven of Cups tarot card, which is about discernment. You have a variety of options, and you mentally note which possibilities and realize which ones deserve your attention.

Saying no becomes much easier for you, and confusion begins to fade as your discernment sharpens. You recognize when to choose a certain path, and your big win on December 22 is protecting your energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, today's daily tarot card is the Three of Pentacles; when reversed, it is about restructuring what's not working right now. You notice when there's a disconnect between what used to be presumed shared goals.

You sense when space is needed instead of demanding obligation. You set healthy boundaries and improve your relationship by respecting a need for space.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Cups, reversed

Your daily tarot card is the Five of Cups, a reversed tarot card, which is about healing. On Monday, you enter an era in which emotional recovery is prioritized. Your attention shifts to acceptance and strength.

You're rebuilding and solidifying resilience. You integrate loss without allowing it to define you. Hope finds its way back into your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, your daily tarot card for Monday is the Nine of Swords, a reversed tarot card, which is about letting go and finding mental peace.

Worries lose their intensity as you see opportunities, and the daily energy lightens. Your thoughts no longer wander; instead, you control what you focus on.

When fear quiets on Monday, you feel confident about letting the thing that no longer serves you go. You feel complete even if there are areas of life that remain unfinished or undefined.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Wands

Your tarot card for Monday is the Six of Wands tarot card, which is about confidence. You start to gain confidence in what you do, and your progress grows.

You don't seek attention from others; instead, your efforts are driven by self-satisfaction, not peer pressure or validation.

On December 22, you trust yourself more, and your beliefs gradually shift as your perspective improves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands

Aquarius, your daily tarot card is the Three of Wands, which represents expansion. You are looking to the future and feel energized about what you can accomplish.

You sense that your possibilities are within reach, and optimism begins to grow. You're aligning your life vision with preparation. There's no need to rush or act hastily; slow is a much better pace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card for Monday is the Nine of Wands tarot card, which represents persistence.

You realize that endurance is required to solve a problem and make progress in an area of your life.

Feeling tired signals it's time for you to keep going. You sense how your investments help you to focus and define what matters.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.