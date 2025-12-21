Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, December 22, 2025

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for Monday, December 22, 2025. Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces, creating an opportunity for dream fulfillment. While a square is often thought of as a negative aspect, in truth, it represents a period of action. With Venus in Sagittarius, bringing adventure, meaning and new beginnings, take a chance on love.

You are being guided to have faith in your dreams, to understand that the events of the last few years had to happen, but that it has all been part of a greater purpose. Today’s energy sparks with an opportunity not just to have love, but to step forward into the relationship truly destined for you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 22, 2025:

Aries

Allow your healing to pave the way forward, Aries. You’ve been guided to move through deep periods of healing with the Piscean energy.

This has brought you face to face with your wounds, deepest fears, and the ability to heal what has hurt the most. Yet, today brings a moment that will make all of that worthwhile, as you will be offered a chance to move forward.

This is your new beginning, Aries, and it’s one that you are finally ready to take.

Taurus

Be honest with yourself, Taurus. There is an interesting mix of energy in your life today. This could represent the influence of new people and beliefs in your life or choosing to follow your heart.

There may be someone in your life that you’ve had feelings for, yet you haven’t taken action.

Today, there will be an opportunity to take a chance on your feelings, to believe in what you want love to represent and to stop settling for less.

Gemini

Make all your dreams come true, Gemini. Today brings the best of both worlds: romance and honoring your divine purpose. Whether you are already in a relationship or enjoying your single life, there is something that you are meant to accomplish with the love of your life.

This may be a business, a nonprofit venture, or something deeply meaningful to you. There will be an offer that enables this. Whether you do this with the love of your life or find them through this purpose, you are set to make all your dreams come true.

Cancer

Listen to your soul, Cancer. There are new beginnings everywhere you look. You are about to enter into an incredible period of adventure, abundance, and romance. Yet, it won’t be found in doing the same old thing or staying in your comfort zone.

This is the final push and opportunity for you to change your life in the ways you have dreamed of, and, by doing so, find the love meant for you. Take a chance and say yes to an opportunity that comes your way today; you won’t regret it.

Leo

Embrace the purpose of your relationship, Leo. The stars are aligning in your favor today as Venus and Neptune square off. This will allow you to reach new spiritual depths with your partner and gain clarity about what you want for the future.

Be sure that you’re open to change, especially with Neptune in your house of transformation. However, Venus in your house of marriage will truly be asking you to take a chance on your forever love.

This will give you the ability to find the purpose of your relationship and the meaning of love.

Virgo

Focus on what is real, dearest Virgo. With Neptune moving through your house of relationships since 2011, there have been many questions as to what is real and what isn’t.

By this time, you should have greater trust in yourself to know the truth about a relationship, which will let you make strides in your relationship today.

You may have to take action or embrace a new plan; however, the results would create the relationship of your dreams, as well as the family and home life you’ve always wanted.

Libra

Boundaries are sacred, Libra. Boundaries aren’t always made of concrete and steel.

Sometimes they’re gentle, soft and a simple reminder of what you deserve. With Neptune in Pisces, you’ve been learning the art of boundaries and no longer sacrificing yourself for others.

This will help you have a meaningful conversation today that will lead to a new beginning. Just don’t forget all you’ve learned or what you deserve from love.

Scorpio

Take a risk, dear Scorpio. The energy of Venus and Neptune creates a situation where you will need to take action to improve or make space for your forever love. Money may be a factor; however, the real issue is whether you feel like you deserve to be happy.

While you’ve been moving through deep lessons involving what you deserve, there may be a part of you that has been holding back from taking action.

Allow yourself to move forward with your life and invest in the love you have always been worthy of receiving.

Sagittarius

This one is on you, Sagittarius. With Venus in your sign, you are inspired to take action to make improvements in your personal life.

While Venus is all about attracting what is meant for you, that doesn’t mean that you won’t need to be the one to make the first step. You’ve done a great deal of healing since 2011 and have come to understand what you need from a forever love and commitment.

Now is your chance to go after it and finally have what you’ve always longed for.

Capricorn

Drop your walls, Capricorn. Everything that you’ve been through has been leading to this moment. It’s time to drop the walls that you’ve built and allow yourself to be emotionally vulnerable with your partner.

This is about an existing or newly formed relationship. You can’t expect depth if you’re not sharing all of your feelings. Make space to reconnect with the special person in your life and take advantage of the opportunity to share your heart with them fully.

Aquarius

You are never too busy for love, Aquarius. Rather than continuing to think that you’re too busy to invest in a relationship or to make time for friends, allow yourself some personal time.

Venus and Neptune have introduced you to a new way of looking at yourself and what you devote your energy to. This should help you reorganize your life and make more time for love and connecting with those who are important to you.

Busyness doesn’t have to be an excuse, but a reason to change your life.

Pisces

You are being seen for all that you are, Pisces. Today brings a moment that you will have to choose between returning to the shadows or allowing yourself to be fully seen.

This energy is mainly internal, though it could involve being receptive to an offer of love or interest from someone new. Try to focus on simply allowing yourself to be seen.

Don’t push or hide, but hold the space for yourself. You see everything differently now, yet you still deserve to be seen by someone who genuinely understands your soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.