Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, December 12 — A Beautiful New Era Begins

Love horoscopes are here for December 12, 2025, when the Last Quarter Moon rises in Virgo and each zodiac sign enters a preparation period for a beautiful new beginning. Yet before you can begin a new relationship or renew an existing one, you first need to get closure on the past. While in some cases this may result in an honest conversation with a current or ex-partner, remember that you can create your own closure, too.

On Friday, consider writing down what you are releasing, or draft a letter that you never plan to send. This can help you release your feelings, accept the situation for what it is, and let go of its emotional hold on you. You can’t control how relationships play out, or what course life takes, but you can always choose closure. Whether you’ve been through a rocky period in your relationship, or there is an ex you haven’t been able to get off your mind, this is your chance to close out what was so that you can create space for what will be.

Love horoscopes for Friday, December 12, 2025:

Aries

Prioritize your emotional well-being, dear Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo affects your house of boundaries, well-being, and emotional health. Be sure that you’re heading into this energy prioritizing and understanding what you need to feel your best, as well as what you deserve.

You may want to write a letter to your past self, apologizing for accepting less and setting intentions for the kind of relationship you will attract in the future. The best closure is often the one where you realize that you deserve better.

Taurus

Take accountability, sweet Taurus. It has been a journey these last few months in your romantic life, but it’s never too late to get closure.

Taking accountability for your part doesn’t mean that your partner didn’t do anything wrong, but only that you’re realizing your part in the situation. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo invites you to have an open and honest conversation with your partner about what has happened so you can focus on the future you know you want.

Gemini

Pay attention to your closest relationships, Gemini. It is hard to feel like you’re giving your all to your loved ones when you’re being called in a million different directions. Yet, that is precisely what you’ve been dealing with recently.

Try to clear your schedule with the First Quarter Moon in Virgo and allow yourself to focus on your home, family, and partner. This energy can help you show your love through acts of service, demonstrating just how committed you are to the life you’ve built.

Cancer

You need to have this conversation, Cancer. Instead of approaching it scared or still holding your feelings back, you must approach a conversation today ready to say all the hard things. This would have to do with an ex, or someone that you’ve been in a situationship with.

A great deal has happened, but you don’t need to protect this person’s feelings any longer. Be honest and brutal if that is what it takes for you to move forward.

Leo

Focus on what actually matters, Leo. This has been a period of learning that love doesn’t always come with glitz. Often, those partners who seem like they have everything are only trying to compensate for something else, like a lack of emotional availability.

Instead of letting those who come across as the best steal your glance, look for genuineness instead. Someone’s heart will always reveal who they are, not the gifts they give.

Virgo

Reflect on what you no longer need, Virgo. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign of Virgo is the perfect chance to write down what you no longer need to carry around inside of you.

While this may involve resentment, it could also include fear or specific beliefs that aren’t supporting you in your current relationship. Make a list of everything you want to release, and consider burning it safely outside so you can finally be free to give your heart to the person who deserves it.

Libra

There is a difference between triggers and truth, Libra. When you are on your healing journey, it can be difficult to tell the difference, yet growth is what finally brings clarity.

As the First Quarter Moon in Virgo rises, use this as an opportunity to reflect on how you’ve been triggered recently. This can help you understand the truth of your relationship and your partner. Not everything is their fault, and this energy can help you know just how deeply they’ve been trying to love you.

Scorpio

You can’t keep crying over the past, Scorpio. At some point, you need to allow yourself to reach a place of acceptance and grace so you can believe in a better future.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo is a time to release the sadness you’ve been holding on to regarding past relationships that have ended. Nurture yourself during this time.

Look to see if there is anywhere that a reunion might be possible, but if not, then love yourself enough to let go. There is love out there, but you must have the space to receive it.

Sagittarius

You have always been enough, Sagittarius. You’ve been trying to prove yourself these last few months. Not for you to feel like a success, but as revenge toward others whose validation you wanted.

Regardless of what happened in the past, you can’t remain in this energy because it’s interrupting your blessings.

Use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo to release the idea that somehow you aren’t enough or that success and money will make a lost love return to your life.

Capricorn

A new beginning is always possible, Capricorn. It doesn’t matter what opportunities you passed up in the past; there is always a way to move forward. As the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, try to let go of the regret that you feel.

Anything that is no longer an option isn’t meant for you. Instead of dwelling on what was, pay attention to what is. There are beautiful opportunities for romance and travel in your life right now, but you can’t hold onto regret while trying to plan your future.

Aquarius

Let go of the need to hang onto the power, Aquarius. Although you are often considered a free spirit who is accepting of others, there is a power wound you usually need to heal. You don’t need to feel superior to your partner to be emotionally safe.

It’s OK to fall apart or admit that you need help. By clinging to these outdated ideals, you’re only suffocating this relationship's growth. Let the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo help you release the need to have all the power in this relationship so you can receive greater love.

Pisces

Create the closure you need, Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo will bring up a series of themes from your past relationships.

This will involve the times you tried to control the outcome or ignored the truth to maintain a connection. While there may be a specific ex in your energy during this time, you still must focus on creating closure for yourself.

Relationships end, and that is OK. It only means that you’re ready to move to the next level of love. Use this time to create your own closure, focus on the energy you want in your life, and breathe as you accept that everything is as it’s meant to be.

