5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Friday, December 12

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on December 12, 2025 when a beautiful Libra Moon enters the scene. Libra energy creates an atmosphere of peace and harmony rooted in honesty, human connection, and relationships.

On Friday, conversations are balanced. No one is trying to steal the limelight or hog all the attention. You want to be fair when interacting wth others. You know how to let go of problems and focus on what you want to experience. Awareness increases. On Friday, these astrological signs feel centered and balanced, leading to really good horoscopes because you see all that's good in the world.

1. Virgo

Virgo, life is good on Friday. You feel firmly rooted in your emotional wherewithal. You have a sense of inner value that radiates in all you do. Emotional steadiness is easier when the Moon is in Libra. You tune into your inner sense of calm.

You aren't judgmental on December 12. Libra energy makes it much easier to detach from what you can't control. You move gently throughout the day, and your routines match your needs. When things aren't working out, you adjust. Reconnecting with your inner state of peace is what makes today perfect. You're living in the present moment, and you like it.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango, Canva

The Moon enters your zodiac sign on Friday, Libra, and the world feels aligned with your way of being. The Libra Moon on December 12 fosters outer harmony that matches your inner vibe. You feel good about yourself, knowing who you are and who you want to be. It's easier to be understood so that conversations flow smoothly.

You influence others by creating harmony wherever you go. You're expressive without saying a word, and because the people you attract are aligned with your highest intentions. Your actions communicate louder than words. The week ends on a high note, making it easier for you to be yourself.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango, Canva

Leo, you love to be creative, and when the Moon is in Libra on Friday, it's so easy for you to express your ideas. Your imagination comes alive and you are open to the possibilities around you. You have a high level of expectancy about what the day will bring, and there's an air of warmth with all you meet.

December 12 supports communication and collaboration. You find genuine connection, and people naturally gravitate toward you. Conversations are inspiring. Charm and charisma can be enjoyed everywhere and with everyone. People appreciate your presence. Friday is an excellent day to exchange ideas and reconnect with someone meaningful.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango, Canva

Cancer, on Friday, you make everywhere you go feel like home. Your presence offers a sense of peace and structure. You soften the environments you're in by listening, and when you think, you speak with intention and wisdom.

What makes the Moon in Libra so pleasant for your zodiac sign on December 12 is how it helps you to understand your feelings on a deeper, more intuitive level. You express your needs without hesitation or defensiveness. You stand firm on your conviction, but you are no offense to anyone; instead, you're a light. Relationships flourish because of you, and you are satisfied at the end of the day with your emotional experience.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango, Canva

Gemini, joy is everywhere on Friday because the Moon is in Libra. You are happy and refreshed. It's easy for you to be romantic and playful when you're around others. Your curious nature makes socializing fun and refreshing.

You're like a child at play when with friends or family. Your inquisitive nature explores perspectives without needing to control the outcome. Friends invite you out on December 12, and it's the perfect day to accept invitations. You may meet someone new who stimulates your mind and makes you feel alive.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.