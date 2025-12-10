Your Love Horoscopes For Thursday, December 11: A Rare Second Chance Arrives

On December 11, 2025, Mercury reenters Sagittarius, affecting each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Thursday is your chance to get love right. When Mercury retrograde ended on November 29, it was still in Scorpio, which helped tie up loose ends and learn how to be comfortable with change. Now Mercury reenters Sagittarius, where it will be for the rest of 2025. You are moving into a period of action.

Anticipate themes from your relationship experiences in October and November to come up again on Thursday. However, now you have a fresh perspective on the situation. Start making choices that are in alignment with your truth and feelings so that you don’t just make this moment count, but also the last chapter of 2025.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, December 11, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what is ahead of you, beautiful Aries. So much has occurred in recent months that it may be tempting to keep replaying the past in your mind.

Mercury re-entering Sagittarius on December 11 is all about moving forward in your life. Create your own closure with relationships and start dreaming about what you want for yourself.

Embrace new beginnings and believe that this is a turning point in your romantic life. There is no going back after Thursday, only forward into what you actually deserve.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Say what it is you want, Taurus. It can be challenging to know what needs to change to improve your relationship. However, that is precisely what this recent period has been about.

As Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 11, you should have clarity on what you can do to improve your relationship, as well as what you need from your partner.

Try to create plenty of opportunities for connection and focus on Thursday, including how to approach life as a team.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The confusion and delays are finally over, Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius was impactful as it ignited a period of review in your romantic life. This may have led you to reconsider your decisions or to start daydreaming about an ex that you now see in a different light.

However, as Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 11, it’s all about clarity. The confusion will break, movement will start to pick up, and you’ll see that daydreaming about that ex was only a moment of insanity.

Trust yourself to know what you need to do on Thursday, and don’t hesitate to speak up and create the change you’re seeking.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You actually hold more power than you realize, Cancer. Mercury retrograde affects how you structure your life, including your romantic relationship. It served as an important reminder that you don’t have to mold yourself to fit someone else, or to make a relationship work.

Your needs actually do matter, and with Mercury back in Sagittarius on December 11, it means you’re being directed to step back into your power.

Remember, any relationship is about compromise, and if you want something, Thursday is the time to say it.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make amends, dearest Leo. Mercury retrograde was a tumultuous time in your romantic and personal life. Yet, that doesn’t mean that anything is ruined for you.

Use Mercury’s return to Sagittarius on December 11 to reconnect with your partner, smooth things over with family members, and seize new opportunities to make the most of your life.

Thursday should be a joyous time when you can see just how far an apology can go to make things right again.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be clear in how you express yourself, Virgo. While Mercury retrograde was the perfect time for self-reflection, it created a great deal of confusion in how to express yourself to your partner.

Thursday may have left you frustrated or created greater difficulties in your relationship. However, as Mercury reenters Sagittarius, you have the chance to clear the air.

Be specific with what you’re asking for on December 11, allow yourself to take the lead in making plans, and be honest about how much the person in your life means to you.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your worth speaks for itself, Libra. The past few months felt like you were tugged back into old lessons. The boundaries between advocating for yourself and proving your worth were blurred, and you felt like the progress you’d made in your relationship was lost.

Now, as Mercury moves into Sagittarius on December 11, you will finally understand the purpose of the last few weeks. This can help you have an honest conversation with your partner on Thursday, embrace a change of mind, and finally understand that growth is a dance, not a one-way path.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be sure you’re addressing any issues, Scorpio. While it may have been difficult at times, Mercury retrograde was about you and your partner dealing with financial problems. This may have been related to budgeting, settlements or how to increase your overall stability.

Confronting this issue on Thursday wasn’t easy for you on December 11, but now you must revisit finances. Get together with your partner or a financial planner and make a plan for your future. Settle any discrepancies and chart a course for shared financial abundance.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Questioning yourself was the first step, Sagittarius. It can feel overwhelming when you start asking yourself about every decision you’ve ever made. This is precisely what the energy in November felt like for you; however, it had a purpose.

As Mercury returns to your zodiac sign on December 11, you are now going to understand the truth of your feelings finally.

Thursday may lead you to make some changes in your romantic life, but it's about a course correction, so you don’t miss out on the love meant for you.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The universe is always speaking to you, Capricorn. You can often forget that you are as spiritual as any other zodiac sign. When you can silence your mind and hold logic at bay, you discover that your intuition is never wrong.

While you’ve had to recently move through some challenging periods of learning to listen to your inner voice, confidence returns as Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 11. Thursday can help you reconnect with your partner or finally follow your heart toward new love.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not your job to solve everyone’s problems, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde was a powerful time, as you were challenged to honor the lessons you had learned about boundaries on Thursday.

Distractions from others create issues in your relationship. Although nothing was actually wrong between you and your partner, this created doubt.

However, as Mercury reenters Sagittarius, your boundaries are firm on December 11, and so is your love. Let other people handle their crises and get back to enjoying the relationship you’ve worked so hard to create.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a purpose to the pain, Pisces. Everything you’ve gone through does serve a purpose in your life path.

Clarity may not always arrive at your timing, but it does when it’s meant to. Mercury will re-enter Sagittarius on Thursday and help to restore your faith in yourself, romance, and the life you’ve dreamed of.

Be gentle with yourself as you realize that you were never on the wrong path, but were just being tested to see how badly you actually want the life you’ve envisioned.

December 11 will be a time of dramatic turnarounds, so be sure you are prepared to make a decision and choose the love meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.