Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, December 11: Mercury Returns To Sagittarius

The daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 11, 2025, the day Mercury leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius again. This energy calls you out of the cramped rooms of overthinking and into the vast, wild terrain of exploration on Thursday.

You’re no longer satisfied with half-answers. Now it’s time to go deep into rabbit holes where you can learn more about the world and yourself than before. Conversations become doorways. Opinions sharpen. You find yourself craving teachers, travels, texts, or people who remind you that your mind is a living flame. Now lets see what your daily horoscope has in store for Thursday, December 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, you may feel an urge to study something new on Thursday. You want to travel and break out of mental routines that have become too small for who you’re becoming.

Conversations lead you toward awakening on Thursday. A belief you once held tightly begins to stretch, evolve, or transform entirely. On December 11, you are thinking beyond your current life into the life you could live if you followed the pull of your curiosity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a deeper truth is beginning to call your name. When Mercury reenters Sagittarius on Thursday, your thoughts grow more attuned to what lies beneath the surface.

You may find yourself craving honest, raw, and revealing intimacy on December 11. This Thursday is a mental descent into depth to reclaim clarity about what you share, what you hold, and what you want from the exchanges that matter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your focus shifts toward partnerships on Thursday. You’re thinking more about your role in connection, including what you want from someone and what they bring out in you.

Words become bridges or boundaries on Thursday. You may have conversations that define, refine, or redirect a relationship. You seek truth in your connections now, not comfort. Honesty is a love language on December 11, and your mind hungers for a partnership that sparks growth and adventure.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, on Thursday, your attention turns toward the rhythms shaping your everyday life. You begin questioning what supports your well-being and what drains it.

Thoughts become sharper around which responsibilities you want to keep and which no longer match who you are. You may feel compelled to create more efficient systems that make your days feel more meaningful. Thursday is a time to organize your mental landscape and clear the inner clutter.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your creative fire is fed by fresh ideas, and inspiration strikes wildly on Thursday with bold thoughts and a desire to express yourself without restraint. You may feel a renewed desire to write, along with a need to perform, flirt, or play.

Your mind becomes dramatic in the best way, alive with the urge to create something that reflects your heart. Romance feels more adventurous. Pleasure feels more intellectual. Speak your desire into existence and chase whatever lights you up from the inside.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, thoughts drift toward your emotional roots on Thursday. You may feel pulled to speak about matters you usually keep tucked away in your private world.

A family conversation, a memory revisited, or a realization about your inner foundations brings clarity on Thursday. You’re seeking the truth about what nurtures you spiritually, and December 11 brings you a moment to rewrite old emotional scripts and articulate what you genuinely need to feel grounded.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your words become sharper and more courageous on Thursday. With Mercury in Sagittarius, you speak with conviction and curiosity. Your mind seeks stimulation, new ideas, new conversations, and new perspectives. You may feel more inclined to share your thoughts publicly or explore topics that once seemed intimidating.

Social interactions bring insight on December 11. Siblings, neighbors, or people in your immediate world become messengers of something meaningful. This is a mental awakening full of sudden breakthroughs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, on Thursday, your thinking shifts toward valuing what you desire. You gain clarity on your financial direction or discover a new way to use your talents, and confidence grows in how you speak about what you can offer the world.

With Mercury in Sagittarius, your mind becomes focused, determined, and practical — with a fiery edge. December 11 is a time to articulate your worth to yourself first, and then to anyone who needs to hear it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your voice is amplified with Mercury in your sign, and you’re ready to speak from your core rather than your caution. Identity and self-expression emerge on Thursday as you communicate with the clarity of someone who knows who they are (or is finally discovering it).

Ideas about reinvention, personal growth, or creative direction come alive. December 11 is a personal renaissance, where your mind and your sense of self move as one.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your inner world becomes louder than your outer obligations on Thursday. Insights arrive through silence, dreams, intuition, and the things you can’t quite translate into language yet. As hidden thoughts surface, secrets unravel.

You may feel the need to retreat and reflect, so gather your energy before speaking. This is a private mental awakening, a day of clearing old fears and understanding patterns you’ve outgrown. Let your quiet thoughts lead you on December 11. Often, they know more than your logic does.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, conversations with like-minded people feel electric on Thursday. You may feel called to share your ideas more widely or collaborate on something meaningful.

Your thinking is future-oriented, hopeful, and innovative. You’re not just dreaming about better worlds, you’re articulating pathways toward them. You're learning that social connections can be catalysts for major mental breakthroughs in real time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your ambition sharpens on Thursday. You begin speaking with authority about your goals, your direction, and the impact you want to make. Your thoughts turn toward legacy, public identity, and the story you want to be known for.

You may feel braver in professional conversations or more willing to take risks that expand your visibility on December 11. When your mind aligns with your higher aspirations, your voice carries further, your ideas land stronger.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.